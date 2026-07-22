Hallmark’s Andrew Walker ‘Can’t Believe’ He’s Spending 2 Weeks on a Bus With His Co-Workers (EXCLUSIVE)

For the first time in Hallmark Channel’s history, some of the network’s most popular actors are going on tour. As Hallmark Stars Live kicks off in Carteret, New Jersey, on July 22, 2026, a handful of longtime stars will travel by bus to perform live shows at theaters in 10 U.S. cities, from the Northeast to the Midwest.

Days before this grown-up summer-camp-on-wheels began, Andrew Walker told EntertainmentNow that after nearly 15 years with the network, he’s endlessly amazed by how Hallmark keeps evolving to reach its loyal fans, from fall cruises to the Hallmark Christmas Experience. He also acknowledged many people might not be thrilled about riding on a bus across America with their co-workers, but to him, it sounds like a gift, not a grind — especially if he’s in charge of music.

Andrew Walker Says He Can’t Wait to See So Many ‘Nooks & Crannies’ of America

Walker is a perennial fan-favorite after more than a dozen years of starring in Hallmark movies, beginning with 2012’s “Bride For Christmas.” But in those early years, there weren’t tons of opportunities to gather and bond with fellow Hallmark actors and fans.

When fan conventions like Christmas Con began to pop up several years ago, Walker told EntertainmentNow, “It blew my mind that I’d show up and there were people there to see me and say how much these movies impacted their lives.”

“That was one thing,” the “Kentucky Roses” star beamed. “Then, for Hallmark to do the cruises and see how many people show up for that, and to see what they’ve been doing with the Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City, and now to take it one step further and be on a bus like we’re rock stars or something? I can’t believe it’s evolved into us going on the road like this.”

Walker, who’s an avid traveler, gushed, “I can’t wait to see all the nooks and crannies of places I’ve never been to before. To see the people in these towns that our movies have resonated with, and to be on a bus with my friends, is going to be so much fun. I’m just looking forward to the whole thing.”

Andrew Walker Plans to Be the Primary DJ, Spinning Tunes as They Travel

Hallmark Hallmark Stars Live 2026 details

Hosted by longtime Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach, one of Walker’s closest Hallmark pals, each stop on the Hallmark Stars Live tour is billed as a 90-minute, unscripted event with games, behind-the-scenes stories, and Q&A sessions with the stars.

Walker, DeLoach, and their buddy Ashley Williams will be on the road for the entire tour; during the first week, Jonathan Bennett and Tamera Mowry-Housley will join them, and then Paul Campbell and Kimberley Sustad will climb aboard for the second week.

So how does Walker plan to pass the time with his buddies on the road? Without missing a beat, Walker told EntertainmentNow, “I think it’s going to be me DJing. I usually put on the music, but an evolution of music, maybe some jazz, some acoustic (tunes). It won’t just be a dance party, but in the evenings, it probably will — Kimberley loves DJing as well, and Nikki does a little bit. We play everything from funk and soul to Lionel Richie’s ‘All Night Long’ to Bruce Springsteen.”

Walker guaranteed there will be “a lot of laughs” on the bus and “plenty of downtime because we’re gonna be recovering after the shows.” Whatever happens, he said he knows it’ll be an experience he’ll never forget.

“I really gotta give credit to Hallmark and all the people that have made this possible,” he said. “There’s this core group of women that have put so much time and attention into the details, and our schedules, and what to expect, it’s incredible. I have good anxiety, a good anxious feeling, because I just can’t believe we’re doing this.”



For tour cities from July 22 to August 2, and to see if tickets are still available near you, check out the Hallmark Stars Live site. After the tour ends, Walker and his pals will meet up with more stars for Hallmark’s 25th birthday party in New York City. While in-person tickets are sold out, fans can still purchase tickets to attend virtually.