Get a Peek at Daniel Lissing & Rhiannon Fish’s Rivals-to-Romance Story in New ‘Aussie at Heart’ Poster & Photos

Get ready to enjoy a red-hot romance as we head down under with Hallmark‘s “Aussie at Heart” starring Rhiannon Fish and Daniel Lissing.

While fans have to wait a little bit until “Aussie at Heart” premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, August 15, at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. Central), before it streams the next day on Hallmark+, we can help you bide your time by showing you both the poster for the movie and photos from the story that give the film’s future viewers a look at adorable moments, stunning scenery and the characters’ charming chemistry.

From Rivals to Romance? Yes, Please!

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie At Heart” poster

Offering fans one of our favorite tropes, “Aussie at Heart” follows “Samara, a former lawyer now event planner, [as she] reunites with Nate, her ex‑coworker and rival, to plan a couple’s anniversary in Queensland,” according to Hallmark. Of course, as they “begin to confront their past,” they also happen to “fall for each other.”

As if that description wasn’t enticing enough, just take a peek at the poster above, which shows Fish and Lissing looking super sweet together on a boat while clouds float in the blue sky behind them, the water glistens as waves peak and an Australian flag blows in the breeze. Also, Fish’s yellow dress? Well, it’s just too cute to ignore!

See a vertical version of the poster below…

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie At Heart” poster

But wait! We have even more for you.

Keep scrolling to see photos from “Aussie at Heart.”

A Waterfall, a Wedding and So Much More

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Although you’ve likely already added “Aussie at Heart” to your must-watch schedule, you surely won’t be able to resist taking a look at these photos from the upcoming romantic movie from Hallmark.

Take your time checking out each image, and you’ll notice both Fish as Samara Hart and Lissing as Nate Lawson in their element.

If you weren’t aware, Lissing and Fish are both Australian. Lissing was born on October 4, 1981, in Sydney, Australia. As for Canadian-Australian Fish, she was born on March 14, 1991, in Calgary, Alberta, before her family moved to Melbourne when she was just four years old.

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Beyond that, in the photos giving us our first peek at the film, you’ll see the characters interacting in moments that will likely make you even more eager to find out what happens in the story, not to mention the fabulous settings that boast a waterfall, towering trees, sparkling water, a sandy beach and so much more.

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Aussie at Heart”

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