Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer Spotted Filming ’13 Going on 30′ Reboot

Getty Actors Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer attend the premiere of the film “13 Going on 30” at the Mann Village Theatre on April 14, 2004 in Los Angeles, California.

Netflix is rebooting 2004’s rom-com 13 Going on 30 with Emily Bader and Logan Lerman as the young leads. The future timeline will involve Jessica Alba, Taylor Ortega, Tim Meadows, and Dan Bucatinsky. The latest update showed stars from the original rom-com, Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer, are involved with the movie.

Jennifer Garner, Judy Greer, and Emily Bader Film Together

Jenna Rink starts as a 13-year-old girl who wants to skip her awkward phase and be 30, flirty, and thriving as a magazine describes. Thirty years later, she works at a magazine, but is no longer close to her childhood friend Matt Flamhaff. Jenna focuses on fixing their relationship and living a happier life.

Garner is an executive producer of the reboot. But it wasn’t announced whether she’d appear in the new movie. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief because Garner and Greer returned.

Just Jared shared a picture of the actors walking out of a building with Bader in Santa Monica, California, on July 20. Greer wore a teal suit, and Garner wore a floral dress. It’s unknown what their role is in the movie. There is no word on whether Mark Ruffalo is returning.

Brett Haley is directing after this year’s release of “People We Meet on Vacation.” That rom-com also starred Bader with Tom Blyth.

“’13 Going on 30′ is one of those rare, perfect films,” the director said, according to Tudum. “Funny, emotional, [and] deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Judy Greer. I’m a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility. Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful.”

Where Are Christa Belle and Sean Marquette of ’13 Going on 30′ Today?

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The original movie started with Matt (Sean Marquette) gifting 13-year-old Jenna (Christa B. Allen) a handmade dollhouse. They sprinkle “magic wishing dust” on it, which later makes her dream of being 30 come true.

Marquette is 38 years old and continues to act. He played Johnny Atkins on “The Goldbergs,” which ended in 2023. The actor played Samuel Martinez in the thriller “Chapter 51.”

Allen is 34 years old, and she turned to reality TV to find love. She was one of the three stars of Roku’s “Meet Me in Rome.” The 2024 show’s leading ladies went on dates with different men in the historic city. She also co-starred in the 2021 Hallmark movie, “Christmas for Keeps.”

The former child stars aren’t connected to the Netflix project. The streaming service hasn’t announced a release date for the movie.