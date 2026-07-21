Christmas Magic Takes Over With Five Festive Romance Movies Tomorrow on Hallmark Channel — July 22

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Wednesday, July 22. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Inventing the Christmas Prince’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Shelby is about to quit her job as a rocket engineer when her daughter becomes convinced that her Scrooge-like boss, Evan, is the Christmas Prince; a story Shelby invented years ago.

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ronnie Rowe Jr.

“Inventing the Christmas Prince” premiered on November 18, 2022.

‘Holiday Crashers’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Best friends Toni (Fonseca) and Bri (Monet) have worked at the same card shop for more years than they should as both struggle to find their true life’s path. This holiday season, Toni and Bri decide to shake up their humdrum world by creating new identities to crash the amazing Christmas parties from the shop’s confidential invitations. All harmless fun! Until Toni gets mistaken for a lawyer, which isn’t too far off the mark since she did finish law school…just never completed the bar exam. Toni and Bri are then whisked away to a fancy corporate Christmas retreat in the snowy Vermont mountains by handsome business mogul, Justin (McNally), whose crush on Toni is real even if her legal career isn’t. And Bri is along for the ride as she has eyes for Vinny (Bal), a valet who may have a secret of his own. Can a distraction help Bri find what path in life she’s supposed to follow? Will Toni end up with the guy of her dreams or in a blizzard of trouble? This fun Christmas crashing romp will either end in disaster or two happily-ever-afters!

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Daniella Monet, Chris McNally and Jag Bal.

“Holiday Crashers” premiered on October 19, 2024.

‘Holiday Hotline’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): After leaving London, Abby connects with an anonymous caller while working at a cooking hotline. The caller is single dad “John” who Abby unknowingly has become smitten with in real life.

Starring Emily Tennant and Niall Matter.

“Holiday Hotline” premiered on November 19, 2023.

‘Christmas at the Catnip Café’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Olivia Pierce (Cahill) is a marketing executive from Oakland, California who is this close to realizing her dream of purchasing a condo, but she’s a bit short on the down payment. When she learns that her late great aunt left her half of a cat café in upstate New York she thinks it’s the Christmas miracle she needed – as long as she can sell and close the deal before the holidays. Olivia’s plan hits a bump in the road when she meets Dr. Ben Kane (Campbell), the veterinarian who owns the other half. The café serves an important role in the town – helping homeless cats find forever homes – and he has no intention of closing up shop. Christmas is the most important time of the year as they plan many activities to help raise funds and get them into the black. Olivia and Ben strike a deal – she agrees to help him plan the fundraising events at the café over the next three weeks in exchange for Ben promising not to drag his heels on selling at the end of that time. Unless, Ben notes, she ends up changing her mind – a lot can happen in three weeks, after all. As they work together and a spark between them grows, Olivia becomes part of the neighborhood, gains an appreciation for the café’s adorable feline inhabitants and what it means to Ben, as well as to the entire community. And when she learns the surprising reason her great aunt opened the café in the first place, that just might be the cat-alyst for change that will give them all a Merry Christmas.

Starring Erin Cahill and Paul Campbell.

“Christmas at the Catnip Café” premiered on November 30, 2025.

‘Snowbound for the Holidays’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Hotel manager Cassidy Evergreen evaluates a cozy ski lodge, but Christmas magic and its charming owner, Trey Sanderson, turn a simple assignment into a heartfelt choice between duty and love.

Starring Vanessa Lengies and Marcus Rosner.

“Snowbound for the Holidays” premiered on July 18, 2026.