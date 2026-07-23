Netflix’s “13 Going on 30” Reboot Now in Production

Netflix is preparing to teach another generation what it means to be “30, flirty, and thriving.” This week, the streamer announced that its reboot of “13 Going On 30” is now in production.

A “People We Meet on Vacation” Reunion

(L-R) Emily Bader and Brett Haley attend the Netflix “People We Meet on Vacation” Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on January 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

After directing Netflix’s “People We Meet on Vacation,” Brett Haley is returning to the streamer to helm a reimagining of “13 Going on 30.”

Emily Bader (“People We Meet on Vacation”) and Logan Lerman (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”) lead the all-star, ensemble cast.

Bader announced the news on Instagram, with her caption reading, “Arrievedurci. Au Revoir.”

The project marks Haley and Bader’s first collaboration since “People We Meet on Vacation.” The adaptation of Emily Henry’s bestselling novel spent four weeks on the Global Top 10 Movies (English) and made the Top 10 Movies in 92 countries.

Haley told that he “couldn’t be more excited to reunite” with his leading lady.

“She and the amazingly talented Logan Lerman are a magical pairing,” he added. “I feel incredibly lucky to be trusted with something that means so much to so many people.”

Jessica Alba and Taylor Zakhar Perez Join Supporting Cast

Along with confirming the start of production, Netflix revealed the full cast for the upcoming film.

The streamer previously announced Jessica Alba, Adeline Rudolph, Taylor Ortega, Tim Meadows and Dan Bucatinsky as part of the project’s cast.

Newcomers now include Taylor Zakhar Perez (“Red, White & Royal Blue”), Owen Thiele (Adults), (“Aladdin”), Supriya Ganesh (“The Pitt”) and Myra Molloy (“Girls Like Girls”).

The cast also features Charley McCain (“Nocturne”), Henry Samiri (“The Pitt”), Audrina Miranda (“Jurassic World Rebirth”) and Kai Zen (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”).

There are currently no available details about what characters the cast will be portraying in Netflix’s “13 Going on 30.”

Jennifer Garner Returns to Executive Produce

Jennifer Garner (L) and Judy Greer attend the ceremony honoring Jennifer Garner with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on August 20, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Haley is directing Netflix’s “13 Going on 30” reboot from a script by Hannah Marks (“Turtles All the Way Down”). Revisions are by Flora Greeson (“The Princess Diaries 3”).

The film’s original star Jennifer Garner has also signed on to executive produce. Deadline also shared an unconfirmed report that she will appear in the film alongside Judy Greer.

“13 Going on 30 is one of those rare, perfect films,” Haley told Tudum. “Funny, emotional, [and] deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Judy Greer. I’m a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility. Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful.”

Plot details are currently under wraps for the new production. A release date is also unconfirmed at this time.