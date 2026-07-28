Paul Campbell’s Deadpan Hotel Review Has Hallmark Co-Stars in Stitches

Hallmark star Paul Campbell is well-known for his on-set shenanigans and perfect comedic timing. Even so, his hilarious Instagram video as he gets ready to join the Hallmark Stars Live tour will have you cracking up.

It begins with the “Three Wise Men and a Baby” star pretending to talk into a microphone. “Hi everybody, I have just arrived at the hotel in New York City to join the second leg of the Hallmark Stars Live bus tour, and I could not be more excited,” he says. “Let’s check out the view!”

After pulling up the shade, “the view” ends up being a brick wall. Nevertheless, Campbell exclaims appreciatively, “Nice!”

Unpacking Like a Pro

Next, while he says to the camera, “Help me unpack,” that isn’t exactly what happens. After unzipping his bag, Campbell throws it in the open closet, where it hits the wall and falls to the floor.

“Ready to hit the town!” He declares with a grin, as the screen cuts to a picture of Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker, Ashley Williams, Kimberley Sustad, and Campbell, his fellow stars on the bus tour.

“It’s the microphone for me,” Benjamin Ayres commented. “It’s honestly the best part,” Campbell replied.

“Dead,” Tyler Hynes wrote.

‘He’s the John Cleese of Hallmark’

If you happen to follow Campbell on social media, you most likely already know that he’s a very funny guy. In one video, Campbell is trying to promote Hynes’ new film before his friend commented on his absurd and rambling video. “If this man doesn’t have a comedy special soon,” Hynes wrote. “What a lord.”

Campbell has now done three “Wise Men” films with Hynes and Walker, and all three have spoken about his penchant for comedy. “Paul is just this such a genius, like, he’s a genius writer,” Walker told Us Weekly in 2023. “He’s like the John Cleese of Hallmark. He’s so funny. He’s so brilliant.”

Catch the Tour Live

Between the fake microphone, the stunning brick wall, and the bag toss heard around the internet, Campbell’s Hallmark Stars Live tour video is already a highlight reel. Week 2 runs from July 20 through August 2, and tickets are still available.