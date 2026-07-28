Inside Drew Barrymore’s $4.5M Westchester Estate Sale

Drew Barrymore has sold her historic Westchester County, New York, estate for $4.5 million, two years after purchasing the 18th-century property as a weekend retreat.

The transaction closed July 27, following a brief stint on the market, according to real estate brokerage Compass, according to Realtor.com. Barrymore originally purchased the 280-year-old Colonial dwelling for $4.5 million in 2024 as a weekend getaway.

The “E.T.” actress” sought a reprieve from the Hamptons but wanted to remain within a comfortable commuting distance of Manhattan.

Represented by real estate agent Kori Sassower of Compass—who handled both seller and buyer representation- Barrymore finalized the sale after listing the residence for $4.995 million in March 2026. Ultimately, the buyers secured the sprawling 11.8-acre parcel to serve as their own primary weekend getaway.

Why Did Drew Barrymore Sell Her Historic Westchester Estate?

Barrymore explained that she initially envisioned the residence as a long-term family sanctuary for herself and her two daughters. However, the sheer scope of necessary structural overhauls drastically altered her original timeline.

Spanning 7,274 square feet, the 18th-century house required far more labor than routine cosmetic enhancements and repairs. In a candid interview with The Wall Street Journal, the “Charlie’s Angels” star revealed that what began as a design refresh evolved into a comprehensive, multi-year construction project.

Despite investing substantial time and money into the Westchester estate, changing family logistics prompted the 51-year-old actress to pivot.

Real estate listing records confirm that while the undertaking proved laborious- to say the least- The buyer’s aesthetic aligned seamlessly with the modifications executed under Barrymore’s design direction. The incoming owners sought a convenient weekend getaway, making the turnkey Harrison property an ideal acquisition.

Furthermore, Sassower confirmed that the new owners intend to utilize the private weekend getaway retreat in the same manner as Barrymore did, preserving its peaceful living environment.

What Architectural Upgrades Transformed the Historic Harrison Property?

Constructed in 1748, the 18th-century structure demanded extensive engineering interventions to modernize its core infrastructure while preserving its architectural character. According to listing disclosures and statements provided to Realtor.com by Compass, Barrymore executed complete internal gut renovations.

The major mechanical overhauls included replacing the entire heating, plumbing, and central air conditioning systems throughout the residence. Engineering teams spent a full year reconfiguring the structural framework to open up the kitchen, maximizing natural illumination and floor plan flow.

According to Asia Denson, licensed general contractor, project manager, and founder of Denson Construction Services (known industry-wide as “The Lady Contractor”), retrofitting a 280-year-old home demands an extremely delicate balance between modern structural engineering and historic preservation.

“When you are dealing with a mid-18th-century structure, opening up a kitchen isn’t just about removing a wall—it requires engineering load-bearing solutions that work around historic timber frames without compromising the building’s integrity,” explains Denson.

“Integrating modern HVAC, updated plumbing, and high-efficiency mechanical systems into a 1748 build requires surgically working behind antique plaster and brick. Preserving original wood beams while gutting the mechanical infrastructure is a massive undertaking, which explains why a project of this scale took two full years to execute properly.”

Another important factor–, the meticulous restoration preserved the soul of the 18th-century house.

Original wood-beamed ceilings, classic brick fireplaces, and the property’s distinctive charm remain intact, showcasing a respectful balance of preservation and modernization.