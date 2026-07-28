Former ‘90210’ Star Makes Surprising Monetary Request of Her Guests Ahead of August Wedding

AnnaLynne McCord and fiancé Danny Cipriani are taking an unconventional approach to wedding planning.

Ahead of their August 22 wedding in Los Angeles, the former “90210” actress and retired English rugby star created a registry through Honeyfund asking friends and family to help cover the costs of their celebration. Rather than requesting traditional wedding gifts, the soap opera and Hallmark star is seeking contributions toward different parts of the event, from their marriage license to their reception.

The requests range from $100 to $600, with guests also given the option to make a cash donation starting at $10.

AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani Ask Guests to Help Fund Wedding

According to the couple’s Honeyfund page, guests can contribute to individual wedding expenses, including flowers, catering, beverages, music, photography and even construction of the venue.

The registry includes a $100 request for the marriage license, while several larger expenses are divided into multiple contribution opportunities.

As of July 28, the couple was still seeking two $500 donations for their rehearsal dinner, two $600 donations for flowers, eight $600 contributions to help build the wedding venue and additional funding for their wedding cake.

The wedding website also includes a message inviting guests to contribute any amount.

“Help us create our dream wedding and honeymoon experience with any amount of donation,” the note reads.

It is unclear how much has already been contributed, although several donation opportunities remained available as of July 28.

Both McCord and Cipriani have enjoyed successful careers. McCord is reported to have an estimated net worth of $4 million after starring in “90210,” “Nip/Tuck” and, most recently, “Days of Our Lives.”

Cipriani is also estimated to have a net worth of around $4 million following his rugby career, during which he played for Wasps, Sale Sharks, Gloucester, Bath and Melbourne Rebels while earning 16 caps for England.

McCord and Cipriani Reconnected Years After Their Split

The couple’s relationship began nearly a decade ago after meeting on the dating app Raya.

Speaking to People, McCord explained that their relationship was on and off for several years because of their demanding careers.

“We met 10 years ago but were on and off for a good four years, and in an open relationship, because he was playing rugby overseas and I was filming in L.A.,” she said.

The couple separated in 2020 before reconnecting four years later.

“We separated in 2020 and then found each other again in February of 2024,” McCord told the outlet.

Cipriani proposed on Christmas Day in 2025 at McCord’s Los Angeles home in front of family and friends. According to People, he presented her with a 15-carat emerald-cut diamond featuring seven round accent diamonds on each side of the yellow gold band.

When announcing their engagement in April, McCord recalled becoming overwhelmed by the proposal.

“I cried for 10 minutes straight,” she said. “At some point, I realized I had to answer. I said, ‘Yes, but I can’t even speak,’ and he replied, ‘That’s okay, it’s actually a good sign that you are quiet for once.’ Then, we’re all laughing.”

Before reconnecting with McCord, Cipriani was married to neuroscience practitioner Victoria Rose from 2021 until 2023. McCord’s most public relationship was with “Prison Break” actor Dominic Purcell, whom she dated on and off between 2011 and 2018.