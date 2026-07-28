‘Boy Meets World’ Stars Announce ‘Book Meets World’ U.S. Tour

“Boy Meets World” stars Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong are hitting the road this fall for the “Book Meets World” tour. With 10 stops across the U.S., the trio will sign books for fans and share behind-the-scenes stories from bringing the ’90s sitcom to life.

“Book Meets World” Hits Shelves in November

Published by Hanover Square Press, a HarperCollins imprint, “Book Meets World: The Definitive Inside Story of the Hit Sitcom ‘Boy Meets World'” hits shelves on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The book is written by Fishel, Friedle and Strong, with writer Emily Longeretta and Fishel’s husband, Jensen Karp, also collaborating on the project.

The book serves as a companion to the “Boy Meets World” stars podcast “Pod Meets World.” Readers will be taken behind the scenes of the sitcom and treated to exclusive new interviews and never-before-seen images.

The oral history book is available now for pre-order, with signed editions still available to purchase.

Meet the “Boy Meets World” Stars This Fall

Fishel, Friedle and Strong are hitting the road for two weeks in November to celebrate the release of “Book Meets World.” Each tour stop will feature a presentation and audience Q&A. Then, attendees can get their copy of “Book Meets World” signed and personalized by the trio. No posed photos will be allowed during the events. Tickets are on-sale now for all of the tour stops.

Here’s where you can catch the trio on tour:

Nov. 9: Bookends/Ridgewood, NJ

Nov. 10: B&N Union Square/New York, NY

Nov. 11: Cuyahoga County Public Library, Parma Snow Branch with Mac’s Backs/Cleveland, OH

Nov. 12: Wild Geese Bookshop/Indianapolis, IN

Nov. 13: St. Louis County Library with Novel Neighbor/St. Louis, MO

Nov. 16: Book Soup/Los Angeles, CA

Nov. 17: B&N Huntington Beach/Huntington Beach, CA

Nov. 18: Half Price Books/Dallas, TX

Nov. 19: Magic City Books/Tulsa, OK

Nov. 20: Anderson’s Bookshop/Naperville, IL

“Pod Meets World” Enters a New Era

In June 2022, Fishel, Friedle and Strong teamed up to host the podcast “Pod Meets World.” Produced by iHeartPodcasts, the trio revisited episodes of “Boy Meets World,” sharing their behind-the-scenes memories and opinions on the show’s seven seasons. The podcast also featured plenty of reunions, as the trio interviewed fellow co-stars and crew members who helped bring the popular ’90s sitcom to life.

As the podcast grew in popularity, other ’90s stars like Melissa Joan Heart, Jodie Sweetin and Patrick Reena, also made appearances. “Pod Meets World” also generated several spin-off podcasts like “Pod Meets Twirl’d,” where Friedle and Strong shared their reactions to Fishel’s season of “Dancing with Stars.”

Now, four years later, the “Pod Meets World” recaps are coming to a close. The trio recorded their final recap live in front of a sold-out crowd at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, CA on July 23. Fans can watch the recording now through Veeps or wait for the recap to be posted to the Pod Meets World feed on Monday, Aug 3.

While the recap era may be ending, the trio aren’t planning on stopping podcasting anytime soon. Late last year, Fishel signed a seven-figure deal with iHeartMedia, launching the Danielle Fishel shows, which includes “Teenbeat” and “Stepping on Toes” with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Fishel also signed a multi-year deal, along with Friedle and Strong, to continue “Pod Meets World” beyond the recaps.

Friedle and Strong will also continue “Pod Meets Twirl’d,” now reacting to reality shows like “The Traitors” as first-time viewers. Meanwhile, Friedle will keep co-hosting “Magical Rewind” with Sabrina Bryan, where he watches Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs) for the first time.

“Doc Meets World” Debuts at Tribeca Film Festival

While the Pod Meets World recaps may be coming to an end, the trio have plenty of other “Boy Meets World” related projects up their sleeve.

Earlier this year, Fishel, Friedle, and Strong brought to the Tribeca Festival. The documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at “The Kids Wanna Jump Tour,” which saw the trio travel across the U.S. celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Boy Meets World” between mid-2023 and 2024. Running at 84 minutes, the documentary explores fame, friendship and the realities of growing up on-screen.

Beyond its Tribeca premiere, the documentary does not have any known distributor yet.