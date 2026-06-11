‘Boy Meets World’ Star Will Friedle Reveals He Deals With Anxiety Better These Days — ‘It Comes With Age’

One of the star’s of the popular 1990s coming-of-age sitcom “Boy Meets World” has revealed how dealing with anxiety has become easier as he gets older.

Will Friedle, 49, famous played Eric Matthews in 158 episodes of the ABC series from 1993 until 2000. Eric is the brother of the show’s main character, Cory Matthews, played by Ben Savage.

The actor and screenwriter says he’s been suffering with anxiety issues since 1999. However, he is now capable of managing the debilitating condition far better than he previously could.

Friedle explained the situation to People in a recent chat with the publication.

Will Friedle Says ‘You Learn to Cope’ With Anxiety

Getty “Boy Meets World” stars Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel, and Rider Strong.

While attending the world premiere of “Doc Meets World” — along with “Boy Meets World” co-stars Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong — at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6, Will Friedle discussed his anxiety.

Friedle told People at the event, “I never tell people you get over it because you never do, but you learn to cope with it in such a way where it just becomes a nuisance. I think that’s really important. It comes with age.”

He added, “I was first hit with this stuff when I was 23 and I’m going to be 50 this year, so eventually you just kind of wear it like an itchy blanket.”

Friedle Also Spoke With Fans at the Event

Following the “Doc Meets World” screening, Friedle also answered fan questions about his anxiety and how he deals with it. He told his audience, “There are little tricks you can pick up that seriously help you. I always thought of it as something that was being done to me when it’s not.”

He then described some of those tricks, which included a breathing technique. Friedle said, “Breathe in five, hold six, breathe out five.”

Next, he suggested counting down from 100 to zero by three. Friedle said, “If you can do that, you’re then using the analytical side of your brain and it kind of shuts down the feeling side of your brain. And next thing you know, it’s 30 seconds later and you’re good.”

He also described how he sometimes gets “mad” at his own anxiety, saying, “Friend, I know it sounds so stupid, but just be like, ‘No, you’re not doing this today. I’m not allowing this right now. We’ll deal with this later, but right now we’re not letting this happen.’ And then you don’t spiral.”

Finally, Friedle concluded, “There are ways where you take it back and it gets better. The older you get, the better it gets. It just gets easier.”

Per IMDb, “Doc Meets World” is described as follows: “Three decades post-Boy Meets World, Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong reunite for a hit rewatch podcast and tour. Their funny, honest, and moving journey explores fame, friendship, and growing up on-screen.”

Friedle’s Recent Roles

Getty Will Friedle.

As well as his participation in “Doc Meets World,” Will Friedle has been keeping himself busy with other work in recent years.

This year, he voiced Ron Stoppable in the “Chibiverse” episode “Kiff Possible.”

Last year, he appeared on the “Pod Meets World Podcast,” voiced two characters in seven episodes of animated comedy series “Barbie Mysteries,” and played Joey “Squack” Powers in an episode of the fantasy web series “Critical Role: One-Shots.”

Per Us Weekly, Friedle has been married to Susan Martens since 2016. Very little is known about her, but her private Instagram account suggests she is a dog lover — and she certainly seems to make Friedle happy.

We wish Will Friedle all the very best with his personal life and career — and we hope he continutes to keep that pesky anxiety in check!

Will Friedle’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.