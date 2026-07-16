Is Kristen Leaving ‘Days of Our Lives’?

The feud between Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) has been heating up on “Days of Our Lives”. In fact, things are so bad that EJ recently revealed he plans to send Kristen to the private DiMera Island, where she will live isolated and alone for the rest of her life. EJ’s bombshell has fans of the hit Peacock soap wondering if Kristen’s time on the show is up.

Is Stacy Haiduk Leaving ‘Days of Our Lives’ as Kristen?

Over the past few years, “Days of Our Lives” has sporadically sent Kristen off the canvas for various reasons. Whether the character was on the run or in prison, Kristen seems to pop in and out of Salem all the time.

The latest storyline with EJ and Kristen has fans thinking another exit is looming for the character. It turns out that Kristen and Haiduk are on their way out of “Days of Our Lives”.

When Haiduk returned to “The Young and the Restless” as Patty last spring, the actress revealed it came about because she wasn’t working on the hit Peacock soap anymore.

“DAYS had basically put my characters to rest. They do that a lot on DAYS, which is always sad for me,” she declared to Soap Opera Digest, after she took on the role of Patty. Haiduk explained that she got the call for “The Young and the Restless” a couple of weeks after she wrapped her latest run as Kristen.

Based on Haiduk’s comments, it appears she was filming “Days of Our Lives” until late last year. Since the soap films ten months in advance, Kristen won’t exit until this fall.

Just because she’s leaving doesn’t mean Kristen won’t be back. “Days of Our Lives” has become known for having characters come and go. Even with Haiduk on the hit CBS soap, she might be able to pull double duty like Lauren Koslow recently did, since Sony owns both shows.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Stacy Haiduk Scores Daytime Emmy Nomination for Playing Kristen

This week, the talented actress scored her third Daytime Emmy nomination for playing Kristen on the hit Peacock soap. It was her first nomination in the Lead Actress category.

“I couldn’t believe it. From that point on, I just got bombarded with congratulations. Every one of my costars texted and congratulated me, and it was really nice,” she declared to TV Insider.

Haiduk revealed that she submitted the scenes where Kristen learned her daughter Rachel (then-Alice Halsey) shot EJ, and she went to prison to cover for her little girl.

“I think Kristen is an amazing character. I feel like the writers did her justice with this storyline, and they gave Kristen that depth. I ate it all up as best as I could and got to emotionally go through it as honestly as I would think Kristen DiMera would go through it — with strength, but also sadness and passion and frustration — and I got to work with a lot of really amazing actors on that journey, which is also really good,” Haiduk expressed to the outlet.

The soap star explained the nomination was extra special because Halsey was nominated in the Emerging Talent category for the same storyline. Haiduk revealed she knew the “Little House on the Prairie” star would be nominated because of her extraordinary talent.

Other nominees in the Lead Actress category are: “Beyond the Gates” stars Tamara Tunie (Anita), Karla Mosley (Dani), “The Bold and the Beautiful” star Heather Tom (Katie), and “The Young and the Restless” star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis).

The Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Friday, October 30.