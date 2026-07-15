‘General Hospital’s Steve Burton Reveals Why Daytime Emmy Nomination Is Deeply Meaningful

Steve Burton (Jason) has earned his 11th Daytime Emmy nomination. The “General Hospital” star was nominated in the Lead Actor category when the list of 2026 Daytime Emmy nominations was announced. Burton reacted to the nomination during a special episode of his podcast and revealed why it was deeply meaningful to him.

‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton Gets Real About Daytime Emmy Nomination

Play

The ABC soap fan favorite and his “General Hospital” co-star Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) celebrated Burton’s nomination on a bonus episode of their That’s Awesome podcast devoted to the exciting news.

Bradford gushed over his friend, remarking that it was an epic day, as Burton and Jason were back in Port Charles and “General Hospital” aired its 16,000th episode. Burton admitted it was a special day and then talked about his nomination.

“I know it’s such a cliche to say, ‘I’m just so honored to be nominated.’ But truly, I’m so grateful to be nominated, so grateful to just be on the show off and on for 30 plus years and to be nominated with the guys in my category,” he expressed.

The actor thanked executive producer Frank Valentini for giving him the opportunity to play Jason. Burton explained how he put his reel together and gave props to those who helped him select the material to submit. On the list was “General Hospital” co-head writer, Elizabeth Korte, producer, Michelle Henry, his co-star Laura Wright (Carly), and his wife, Michelle Lundstrom.

Burton then shared what made his nomination extra special. It was because the material he submitted was to honor Leslie Charleson (Monica), who played his on-screen mom for decades.

“The nomination’s an amazing thing, and it’s beautiful, but really it’s to honor Leslie Charleson. A lot of my material was because of her, and how I started on the show as a Quartermaine, it just means a ton,” the soap star shared.

Maurice Benard (Sonny) has been “instrumental” in Burton’s career on “General Hospital,” and he made that known, too.

“I’ve said it from day one, and I’ll shout it from the rooftops. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here, and to be working with the people that we work with is incredible,” Burton stated.

Charleson was a “General Hospital” icon, having played Monica Quartermaine for 48 years until her death in January 2025. The ABC soap aired tribute episodes to her in September 2025, focusing on Monica’s off-screen death and Port Charles’ mourning the loss of the beloved doctor. character. Burton played a key role in those episodes, as did soap legend Jane Elliot (Tracy).

Steve Burton’s Wife Celebrates His Daytime Emmy Nomination

Taking to Instagram following the exciting news, Burton’s wife, Lundstrom, shared a video dedicated to him with a sweet and heartfelt message to the actor. The video featured some of Burton’s recent scenes on the show, behind-the-scenes moments, and more to celebrate him.

“So well deserved. Your Lead Actor Daytime Emmy nomination is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and heart you’ve always poured into Jason Morgan. You are incredibly talented, always so prepared, and you give everything you have in everything you do. So beyond proud of you. 🥹🙏🏼 Congratulations, my love.❤️ @1steveburton,” she wrote to her man.

Burton has won two Daytime Emmy Awards, both in the Supporting Actor category. One for playing Jason on “General Hospital” and the other for playing Dylan on “The Young and the Restless”.

This is his third nomination in the Lead Actor category. Burton is the only nominee in the category that has not won it before.

Other nominees for Lead Actor for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards are: “The Young and the Restless” stars Eric Braeden (Victor) and Christian LeBlanc (Michael), and “The Bold and the Beautiful” stars Scott Clifton (Liam) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge).

The 53rd Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on Friday, October 30.