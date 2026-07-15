‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (July 15): Will’s Regret Takes a Heavy Toll

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for Wednesday, July 15, reveal that Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) is consumed by regret over not being honest with Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace).

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) offers Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) comfort and support.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Will Is Consumed By Regret

On Wednesday, Will’s regret continues to weigh heavily on him. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers reveal that he sinks even deeper into his emotional downward spiral as the consequences of his actions begin to set in.

Will realizes he should have been honest with Electra from the very beginning instead of keeping secrets that ultimately drove a wedge between them.

It’s clear that Will loves Electra deeply, so much so that even Dylan’s (Sydney Bullock) flirting doesn’t seem to work.

Later in the week, Will attempts to get through to Electra once again, but it doesn’t look like it’ll work.

As the week comes to a close, the women at the Bikini bar try to help Will move on.

Steffy Supports Daphne

CBS Carter Walton and Daphne Rose

Meanwhile, Daphne faces the harsh reality of her condition. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers say she’s devastated to learn that she’s going through early menopause, which basically means she has little to no chance of conceiving a baby.

Daphne wants nothing more than to become a mother, and she knows Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) shares her dream of starting a family.

But now, their hopes of becoming parents naturally may be slipping out of reach, leaving the couple to face an uncertain future.

Amid Daphne’s heartbreak, Steffy steps in to offer her comfort and support.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers suggest Steffy will go out of her way to give Daphne all the help she needs as she navigates her life-changing condition.

But how will Daphne find the strength to break the heartbreaking news to her husband?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Weekly Roundup

Monday, July 13: Will turns to Bill for guidance; Sheila pleads with Finn for another chance.

Tuesday, July 14: Daphne receives devastating news; Jessica encourages Dylan to make her move.

Wednesday, July 15: Will is consumed by regret over not being honest with Electra; Steffy offers Daphne comfort and support.

Thursday, July 16: Ridge and Eric hope the latest Couture showing will shift attention away from Logan; Will attempts to get through to Electra; Carter and Daphne’s marriage is tested like never before.

Friday, July 17: Steffy and Finn find themselves at a defining crossroads; Eric draws a hard line, demanding Will stay away from his family; The women at Bikini try to help Will move on.

Catch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.