‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (July 14): Daphne’s Baby Dreams Crushed — Dylan Is Tempted

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for Tuesday, July 14, tease that Daphne Rose Walton (Murielle Hilaire) receives devastating news. Meanwhile, Jessica encourages Dylan (Sydney Bullock) to make her move.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Daphne Gets Bad News

CBS Daphne Rose and Carter Walton

On Tuesday, Daphne receives devastating news from Dr. Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda).

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that Daphne’s appointment with Li takes an unexpected turn after she learns the results of her tests.

“I’ve been trying to get pregnant,” Daphne tells Li in the preview. “I have to give you some bad news,” the doctor replies.

Perhaps Daphne has an underlying medical condition that could make it difficult for her to conceive. Even more devastating, she may learn that she’s unable to have children.

Will Daphne & Carter Ever Have a Baby?

In January, “The Bold and the Beautiful”executive producer and head writer Bradley Bell teased that Daphne and Carter’s storyline would center on their journey to start a family.

“They’re going to get married and want to start a family right away,” Bell told TVInsider at the time. “That’s their path. They’ll have an interesting story as they’re wanting to start this family, and they’ll also be involved in other stories, some interesting, unforeseen plots that are unfolding. We’re going to see a completely different side to Daphne.”

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Dylan Is Tempted

Also on Tuesday, Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) stops by the Forrester estate to see Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace), but the visit doesn’t go as planned.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers say a heartbroken Will heads straight to the Bikini bar, and Dylan immediately offers him company.

Will makes it clear he’s not in the mood for anything and asks to be left alone as he drowns his sorrows in alcohol.

Then, Jessica encourages Dylan to make a move on Will, insisting this is her chance to finally be with him.

Later in the week, Dylan doesn’t waste time and flirts with Will. “For the record, if I did come back, I wouldn’t be living above the garage,” Dylan teases Will at the beach house.

But it doesn’t look like Will is giving in to temptation, at least for now. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers suggest he’ll turn down Dylan’s advances.

“Look, I know you’re just trying to cheer me up, Dylan, but I miss her. I miss her so damn much,” Will tells Dylan.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful” Weekly Spoilers

Monday, July 13: Will turns to Bill for guidance; Sheila pleads with Finn for another chance.

Tuesday, July 14: Daphne receives devastating news; Jessica encourages Dylan to make her move.

Wednesday, July 15: Will is consumed by regret over not being honest with Electra; Steffy offers Daphne comfort and support.

Thursday, July 16: Ridge and Eric hope the latest Couture showing will shift attention away from Logan; Will attempts to get through to Electra; Carter and Daphne’s marriage is tested like never before.

Friday, July 17: Steffy and Finn find themselves at a defining crossroads; Eric draws a hard line, demanding Will stay away from his family; The women at Bikini try to help Will move on.