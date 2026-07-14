‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers (July 14): Sally Lashes Out – Kyle Threatens Victor

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for Tuesday, July 14, reveal that Victor gives Kyle a warning shot.

Meanwhile, Sally accuses Adam and Chelsea of sabotaging her company. Plus, Nikki struggles with her new condition.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Struggles – Diane Worries

On Tuesday, Nikki is agitated as she struggles with her current condition. “I can’t see anything!” she complains to Victoria. “I can’t even find the food on my plate.”

Then, Victor arrives and asks about Nikki’s sight. She says they’ll find out when the bandages come off. “I’d like to be there for that,” Victor says. “I’d like that too,” Nikki replies.

Meanwhile, Michael welcomes Diane back home. “The Young and the Restless” spoilers say she immediately asks the lawyer about Patty.

Michael assures her that Patty is facing a devastating case. Then, Diane asks about Dr. Markham.

Michael says there’s a warrant for his arrest, but he’s still at large. “That means he’s still out there,” Diane panics. “That means he could still come after me.”

Kyle Threatens Victor

Also on Tuesday, Kyle confronts Victor at the ranch and tells him about Jack. “The Young and the Restless” spoilers say Victor wishes his rival well, but Kyle isn’t buying it.

Kyle reminds Victor that none of it would have happened if he hadn’t brought Patty back into their lives.

“If you don’t leave the premises voluntarily, I will have you removed,” Victor replies.

But Kyle doesn’t back down. “One day, the opportunity will come around when I can do to you what you have done to so many others.”

Victor isn’t fazed. “Any attempt at putting me down is useless,” he tells Kyle.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers: Sally Confronts Adam & Chelsea

Meanwhile, Adam and Chelsea discuss Victor’s plan to get all the assets of Newman Media by attacking Spectra Charles and Sally.

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers say both Adam and Chelsea are against Victor’s plan. “It’d be cruel and spiteful to do something like that to Billy and Sally,” Chelsea tells Adam.

Adam asks where they go from here, and Chelsea suggests they stop Victor. Adam says they go to his father with a prepared business plan and hope for the best.

Then, Sally arrives and confronts the couple. “If you are gonna launch an attack, then we are gonna sue you,” she threatens.

Adam reminds Sally that Billy stole Newman Media from Victor. “I cannot believe that you would do this to me, Adam,” Sally replies.

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers say Adam and Chelsea insist they will fight Victor on this. Sally appreciates it, but she knows Adam always backs down when it comes to his father.

“Chelsea and I have every intention of stopping him this time,” Adam assures her.

Later, Sally sends Audra a text, asking to meet up. Will they be able to stop Victor before it’s too late?

Watch the latest episodes of “The Young and the Restless” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.