Has ‘General Hospital’ Betrayed Tracy Quartermaine’s Character? Fans Sound Off

Longtime “General Hospital” fans just experienced a case of déjà vu as Tracy Quartermaine and Sonny Corinthos found themselves at odds once again. As viewers know, the Quartermaine family has spent decades feuding with Port Charles’ most infamous mob boss. They have long blamed Sonny for pulling Jason Morgan away from the family, for A.J. Quartermaine’s death, and for raising A.J.’s son, Michael Corinthos, as his own.

Now, fans are questioning whether “General Hospital” is betraying Tracy’s character by forcing the legacy Quartermaine to serve alongside one of her greatest enemies on the hospital board. Read on to find out why the storyline has sparked debate and where fans stand.

Tracy Quartermaine and Sonny Corinthos Clash Over the Hospital Board

During a recent episode, Tracy Quartermaine made it clear that she believes Sonny has no business serving on the General Hospital board. She argued that her late brother, Dr. Alan Quartermaine, and late sister-in-law, Dr. Monica Quartermaine, would be horrified by the idea, insisting they would be rolling over in their graves if they knew Sonny had been given a seat at the table.

However, Nurse Elizabeth Webber Baldwin pushed back on Tracy’s argument. Elizabeth pointed out that her own grandparents, Steve and Audrey Webber, dedicated their lives to treating anyone who walked through the hospital’s doors, suggesting they would support Sonny serving on the board despite his controversial past.

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The heated exchange quickly became a topic of conversation among fans after “General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson shared the scene on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages. Alongside the post, they asked viewers, “BETRAYAL OF CHARACTER? Should Tracy Be Forced To Serve On The Hospital Board With Sonny? And Would Alan And Monica Approve? Would Steve And Audrey, For That Matter?”

‘General Hospital’ Fans Say Tracy Has Every Right to Oppose Sonny

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Many “GH” fans sided with Tracy, arguing that her opposition to Sonny is completely justified given their decades-long history. Several fans also questioned why someone with Sonny’s reputation would ever be considered for a position on the hospital board.

One fan wrote, “Why the hell is Sonny serving on the Hospital board…. He’s a freaking Mobster. WTH are the writers doing.”

Another viewer appreciated that the show acknowledged the Quartermaine family’s history, writing, “I’m glad the show FINALLY acknowledged the injustice against A.J.”

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Others argued that Sonny’s criminal reputation alone should disqualify him from serving, with one fan commenting, “An ‘alleged’ mob boss should never be on a hospital board no matter how much money he gives to it. And yes, he shot AJ.”

Another “General Hospital” fan defended Tracy’s position, writing, “It’s not unreasonable that Tracy despises Sonny. Other PC residents always act like the Qs are in the wrong. Elizabeth should have minded her business. Alan and Monica definitely wouldn’t approve.”

Other ‘General Hospital’ Fans Defend Sonny’s Place on the Board

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However, not everyone agreed with Tracy’s stance. Many “GH” fans felt Sonny has earned the opportunity to serve on the board thanks to his decades of financial support for General Hospital and believed Tracy should put aside their personal differences.

One fan wrote, “Tracy is wonderful, and I love her, but she needs to get off her high horse and leave other people alone. Work with Sonny.”

Another commented, “Sonny would be a great addition to the Board!!!”

Some acknowledged Sonny’s past mistakes while arguing he deserves another chance. One viewer wrote, “Yes, Sonny shot AJ, but he was set up by Ava, so Tracy get over it you are no saint,” while another added, “It’s time that we had a little Sonny redemption.”

Others pointed to Sonny’s long history of supporting the hospital financially. One fan explained, “Wow, funny how everyone seems to forget how much money Sonny has given to the hospital since the 90s. After Stone died from AIDS, and Robin was HIV positive, he paid for a wing of the hospital for AIDS patients. At least twice, that I can remember, the hospital almost had to close its doors…and Sonny paid to keep it open. Every year at the Nurses Ball, he always gave the most money. He has been a huge benefactor for the hospital. Only serves right that he should be on the board. He’s been offered in the past, and turned it down. This isn’t a new thing.”

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A few “General Hospital” fans even hoped the storyline could lead to an unexpected partnership between the longtime rivals. One viewer wrote, “I would love for Sonny and Tracy to become allies instead of adversaries. I think it would be great to see them on the same side more than always at each other’s throats. Did Tracy even like AJ?”

Another fan remained hopeful for the situation, writing, “Tracy & Sonny would be a great team on the board.”

Whether viewers believe Tracy is staying true to her family’s legacy or think it’s time for her to move past her decades-long feud with Sonny, one thing is clear: the hospital board storyline has reignited one of Port Charles’ oldest rivalries and given “General Hospital” fans plenty to debate.