Julie Chen Moonves Wants to Dress for ‘Big Brother’ Time Travel Twist

Julie Chen Moonves is ready to fully embrace the “Time Trip” theme on “Big Brother”. Even if it means sporting a mullet wig and oversized shoulder pads, she is on board.

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As season 28 sends houseguests through different eras with its time-travel twist, the longtime host revealed she’d love to join in on the fun. She said she would do this by dressing the part.

“I totally agree!” Chen Moonves told Entertainment Weekly when asked whether she should wear outfits inspired by the time periods featured on the show. “I have floated it up the chain of command.”

’80s Fashion on the Mind

Chen Moonves said she has already pitched the idea to producers. She also joked that she would need plenty of advance notice to pull off the perfect look.

“I said, ‘If you want me to wear a mullet wig, you have to let me know as soon as possible, because I have to put in the order,'” she said. “Because I want it to look good. I want it to be funny, but I want it to look good!”

The host isn’t stopping with just a wig.

“I do love shoulder pads. I mean, the ’80s!” she said.

Chen Moonves explained that the decade holds a special place in her heart.

“I am a child of the ’80s. That’s when I started being allowed to wear makeup,” she said. “So part of me wants big hair, maybe some red Sally Jessy Raphael glasses, shoulder pads, lots of lip gloss, you know, just ’80s it out!”

Already Pitched the Idea to Producers

While Chen Moonves is fully on board with the retro makeover, she acknowledged the decision isn’t hers alone.

“I think I should do something like that,” she said. “I don’t know if Allison and Rich and the network will agree, but I’ve suggested things.”

The host was referring to executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, who oversee the long-running CBS reality competition.

Even if the wardrobe change doesn’t make it onto the live show, Chen Moonves said she’d still be happy to create themed content elsewhere.

Social Media Getting the Retro Treatment

Chen Moonves said she’d gladly wear an era-inspired look for behind-the-scenes videos or social media. If it doesn’t happen during the broadcast, she will still participate.

“Even if it’s just for silly social media,” she said. “But I love that. I think it’s so fun. You gotta laugh at yourself.”

Season 28 of “Big Brother” has leaned heavily into its “Time Trip” theme. The show sends houseguests back to the 1980s and even prehistoric times through the show’s “Dining Table Time Machine.”

While viewers will have to wait and see whether Chen Moonves gets her wish, one thing is clear. She’s more than ready to trade her usual hosting attire for a mullet wig, shoulder pads, and plenty of ’80s flair.