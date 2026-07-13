Jen Lilley Rocks a Bikini in Gorgeous Beach Day Photo with Husband: SEE

Jen Lilley, 41, shared a glimpse into a recent vacation with her husband, Jason Wayne, and their four kids, Kayden, Jeffrey, Julie, and Jacqueline.

In an Instagram post, the Hallmark star looked beautiful in a black bikini as she and her family enjoyed their beach day.

Lilley also shared photos of her kids as they enjoyed searching for shells and jumping into their hotel pool. The holiday film star also shared a close-up selfie of her and Wayne — a rare, loving look into their 19-year marriage.

Jen Lilley Soaks Up the Sun with Her Family

Lilley and her family’s tropical getaway comes just weeks after she celebrated her co-authored book “Called to Foster? An Honest Guide to Getting Started” being a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon.

The “Mingle All the Way” actress celebrated the success of her new release via Instagram, where she thanked her fans for helping her achieve a goal she never imagined she’d ever reach.

“I never had ‘best-selling author’ on my bingo card. Truly,” Lilley wrote. “When Dr. John DeGarmo and I set out to write Called to Foster? An Honest Guide to Getting Started, our goal wasn’t to hit charts. It was to help more people understand foster care and equip the right families to step into the fight for vulnerable children.”

“So seeing this book trend on Amazon is honestly blowing me away,” she continued. “What’s even more remarkable is that it’s charting without any reviews so far—which means many of you have already taken a chance on a book you haven’t seen feedback on yet. Thank you!!”

Lilley released her guidebook in May in hopes of influencing families to get involved — and comfortable — with foster care.

All About Jen Lilley’s Foster Care Guidebook

Lilley previously explained how dear to her heart her publication is. The Hallmark star wrote on Instagram that because of her personal foster care experiences, which stemmed from her childhood and went on to influence her life as a parent, she always dreamed of writing a practical guide to foster care.

“l’ve actually been putting this off for a while… This book has been on my heart for years – and honestly, I wasn’t even going to write it. But the more I thought about it, the more I realized why I needed to,” she wrote. “Because I remember what it felt like to wonder if I was supposed to step into foster care… and have absolutely no idea where to start. Or how it worked. Or if I could even do it.”

Lilley and her husband adopted their two sons, Kayden and Jeffrey, who are biological brothers. The couple adopted Kayden in 2019 and Jeffrey the following year. The couple’s two daughters, Julie and Jacqueline, are their biological children.

Lilley and Wayne opened up in an interview with PEOPLE about the adoption process and how special it was to be able to keep their biological sons under the same roof for their entire lives.

Wayne told PEOPLE that although he was nervous before the final, first adoption, taking classes helped ease his worries. “For me, it was just becoming familiar with everything and removing the stigma or, I guess, the ignorance of not really knowing much about the system,” Wayne shared. “The more we took classes, I think it just alleviated some worries that I had and helped me understand: these are just kids.”

Lilley made it clear in her portion of the interview that even though foster parents looking to adopt don’t know if the court will rule in their favor, giving the process a chance is worth everything. “I would get my heart broken in a thousand pieces a thousand times if it meant saving his,” she said.