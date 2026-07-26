Ashley Williams & Andrew Walker Make Exciting Announcement With Help From Hallmark Pal

Hallmark stars Ashley Williams and Andrew Walker are teaming up to host the Cruise For a Cure in January 2027. Proceeds and sponsorships from the event will support the Alzheimer’s Association. The cause is very close to Walker and Williams’ hearts because they both lost their moms to the horrific disease.

Andrew Walker and Ashley Williams Share Exciting Cruise For a Cure News

The two stars are currently part of the Hallmark Live Tour with other stars such as Jonathan Bennett, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Nikki DeLoach, and more fan favorites. Williams and Walker took time on the road to share some major news about Cruise For a Cure.

In an Instagram share, they posted three different videos to spill the tea. It was smiles all around as Williams and Walker revealed in the first video that they have merch for the upcoming event.

The next video showed them putting on custom-made T-shirts. Williams wore a white one, while Walker rocked the black one.

They showed off their dance skills in the third video so that fans could get a good look at the Cruise for a Cure shirts. Walker and Williams had a good time as they excitedly announced their merch.

In the caption, the Hallmark duo revealed that T-shirts weren’t the only merch they were selling.

“There are still some rooms available on our Cruise For the Cure in January! Looking for a killer Christmas gift for someone this year? Take em to the Bahamas with andrew walker and me!! And we’ve got merch!! Presales on t shirts and sweatshirts start August 1st! @alzassociation,” read the caption.

Cruise For a Cure will take place from January 4 to 8. Expedia Cruises will host the event on the Celebrity Reflection. It will sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Key West, Florida, to Bimini Island in the Bahamas.

Mowry-Housley popped up in the comments to reveal that she played a part in their merch announcement. “Hey! 🎥 Gotta say… my photog skills were great 😂,” she wrote.

Alzheimer’s Disease Changed Ashley Williams and Andrew Walker’s Friendship

The Hallmark stars may have only appeared in one movie together, “Jingle Bell Run”, but they have been friends for years. They are even neighbors in Los Angeles. However, when Walker opened up to Williams about his mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, their bond was forever changed.

“Andrew, you opened up to me about your mom when she was still living and it took our friendship to another level,” Williams said in an exclusive interview with EntertainmentNow. Walker added, “It’s a very unique club to be a part of.”

Williams and her sister Kimberly Williams-Paisley lost their mom, Linda, who started showing signs of Alzheimer’s in 2005, in 2016. Walker’s mother, Joyce, was diagnosed with the disease in 2011 and passed away in 2023.

Advocating for Alzheimer’s has been a priority for Williams and Williams-Paisley for years. Walker admitted he wasn’t sure how to get involved in helping others impacted by the disease until he saw the work that Williams and fellow Hallmark star DeLoach were doing. DeLoach lost her father, David, to Alzheimer’s in 2021.

Now, Walker can’t wait to be part of the Cruise For a Cure event with Williams. Like DeLoach and Williams, he has become an advocate for the disease.