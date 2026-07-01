Kimberly Williams-Paisley Honors Late Mother in Heartfelt Tribute 10 Years After Losing Her to Alzheimer’s Disease

A decade after losing her mother to Alzheimer’s disease, Kimberly Williams-Paisley is reflecting on her family’s loss while encouraging others to support the fight against the devastating illness through an event that’s meant to bring people joy.

The Hallmark actress, best known for her role in the “Darrow & Darrow” mystery series, marked Alzheimer’s Awareness Month with a heartfelt social media tribute, remembering her late mother and opening up about why she started The Dance Party to End ALZ, the fundraiser she founded to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association research grant program.

Williams-Paisley Continues to Dance in Honor of Her Mom

“June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, a disease that took our mom ten years ago,” wrote Williams-Paisley in her June 30 Instagram post, featuring a montage of her dancing in different locations along with photos of her mother. “Research shows that when you exercise your heart, you exercise your brain, and so we dance, every chance we get.”

She continued, “I started a Dance Party years ago to raise money for much needed research, and thankfully my sister @ashleywilliamsandcompany and @nikdeloach took up the mantle when I had to step down to focus on our nonprofit @thestore_nashville. Guess what?? Ash and Niki made it even more fun!!”

“The Dance Party has funded research that shows the importance of quality sleep on brain health, so this year’s theme (set for September 13th in LA) is PJs! How fun and easy is that!?? Come dance with us! Go to Alz.org/danceparty to learn more. @alzassociation #dance2endalz #endalz 💜💜💜💜”

“I love you so much 😍😍” Ashley Williams replied in the comments.

Nikki DeLoach also commented, “Love you!! Such an honor to be a part of your legacy of the dance party!! 👯 💜”

Several fans bravely shared their own stories with Alzheimer’s:

“Love this! Five years into caring for my single momma with Alzheimer’s. She’s in a 100+ person dementia choir in Austin. Music 🎶 is magic 🪄” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “My mom died 2 1/2 years ago from this disease. Thank you for raising awareness!”

“I just lost my sister this morning to this horrid disease. Let’s all keep dancing together,” another fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “And it’s such a blast! We love being a part of it. Having just lost my dad to Alzheimer’s, this year’s dance party will mean more than ever. My entire family loves to break out into random dance parties, especially my dad ❤️🙌”

Williams & DeLoach Will Host the Dance to End ALZ Event This Year

“Get your cozies, Los Angeles. We’re havin a party,” wrote Williams in the caption of her June 8 Instagram post, featuring a video with her and DeLoach dancing.

The description of The Dance Party to End ALZ reads, “Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach will take the stage in Los Angeles to host the Dance Party to End ALZ, the Pajama Party edition! This energetic and inspiring event supports the Alzheimer’s Association’s research grant program, raising critical funds to advance scientific breakthroughs. Grab your fuzzy slippers and sleep masks and come dance the night away as artists perform their favorite hits, all for an incredible cause,” per the official website.

The 2026 Dance Party Committee consists of Williams-Paisley along with her sister and DeLoach, who will serve as co-hosts. The Host Committee is led by another familiar face: Andrew Walker and his wife, Cassandra Troy. Walker’s mother also passed away in early 2023 following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s, according to PEOPLE.

Annie Howell and Shaina Julian, who both work at Hallmark Media, are also part of the Host Committee this year.

The event will take place on September 13, 2026 in Los Angeles. As revealed in the description of the event, this year’s Dance Party to End ALZ theme is a pajama party.

Since 2017, the Dance Party to End ALZ has raised over $1.8 million to fund Alzheimer’s and dementia research, according to the “Our Impact” page on their official website.

To attend the Dance Party to End ALZ, you can purchase tables and tickets or become an event sponsor online here.