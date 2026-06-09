Ashley Williams & Nikki DeLoach Are Throwing a Star-Studded Pajama Party & You’re Invited (EXCLUSIVE)

Could you imagine a better group to have a pajama party with than a bunch of Hallmark Channel stars? Just imagine — hilarious pillow fights, lullaby sing-alongs, and bedtime stories with your favorite rom-com royalty! Sounds like a dream — but it’s about to become reality.

On June 8, 2026, two of the network’s most beloved actresses, Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach, announced they’re bringing back their Dance Party to End Alzheimer’s this fall, and they’re doing it in their PJs!

Hallmark Stars Are Expected to Dance the Night Away at Ashley Williams & Nikki DeLoach’s Pajama Party

In an adorable Instagram video, Williams and DeLoach appeared in jeans, sunglasses, and bomber jackets, dancing by a pool to a mashup of Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like a Hot” and the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive,” to announce the return of their star-studded fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. Mid-video, they were suddenly grooving by the pool in their pajamas, slippers, and sleep masks to reveal the 2026 theme.

The Hallmark besties took a break from the annual event in 2025, vowing to bring it back better than ever in 2026. This year’s event will take place on September 13 at AVALON Hollywood in Los Angeles, with tickets available here.

Getty Hallmark stars at the Halloween-themed 2024 Dance Party to End ALZ included (left to right) Kristoffer Polaha and Sharon Lawrence, Andrew Walker and his wife Cassandra Troy, Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Erin Cahill

In past years, a bevy of stars have shown up for the party to dance the night away, with performances from well-known musicians.

Though the 2026 celebrity guest list is still pending, Williams confirmed with EntertainmentNow that she and DeLoach’s dear pal Andrew Walker and his wife Cassandra will definitely be there; Walker lost his mom to Alzheimer’s in 2023 and he’s become a big supporter of the event (he and Williams are also hosting a 2027 cruise to raise money and awareness for the cause).

In addition, other Hallmark fan-favorites shared their excitement about the event’s return in the comment section of Williams and DeLoach’s post, including Melissa Peterman, Cindy Busby, and Eliza Hayes Maher, who wrote, “Yessss. Down with glam! Up with my husbands 2005 high school wrestling Tshirt & sweatpants!”

The Dance Party to End ALZ is Having a Huge Impact on Alzheimer’s Research

Getty Ashley Williams, Nikki DeLoach and Kimberly Williams-Paisley at the Dance Party to End ALZ in November 2022.

The Dance Party to End ALZ was originally started in 2017 by Williams’ sister, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, but Williams and DeLoach took over hosting duties in 2022. Since its creation, the event has raised over $1.8 million to help fund research grants for an unforgiving disease that caused the cognitive decline and eventual deaths of the Williams sisters’ mom in 2016 and DeLoach’s dad in 2021.

Williams is incredibly proud of the impact the event has made, funding critical Alzheimer’s research.

“What’s so exciting about what we do through the Alzheimer’s Association is that the money goes to specific studies,” she told EntertainmentNow, highlighting a breakthrough study led by scientists at Washington University on a drug designed to prevent Alzheimer’s, featured in the New York Times in October 2025. “The Dance Party helped fund that study, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Williams continued, “There’s something really satisfying about being able to say, ‘Here’s the article of the study that we funded. Here’s how what we earned from last year’s Dance Party is going to change science for the next couple of years.’ So that makes me really proud, you know? It’s invigorating, and it makes me feel like we’re making progress.”

The 2026 Dance Party to End ALZ will take place on the evening of September 13, with table sponsorships and tickets available here.