Charlize Theron Makes Fashion Statement at ‘The Odyssey’ Seoul Premiere With See-Through Outfit

Charlize Theron is promoting her latest role as goddess Calypso in Christopher Nolan’s film “The Odyssey.” There is a lot of hype surrounding the fantasy action film, which has already enjoyed success since its July 17 release, and Theron and her co-star Matt Damon attended the Universal Pictures Seoul Premiere on Monday, August 3, in Seoul, South Korea. And they did it in style!

Charlize Theron & Matt Damon Look Incredible on the Red Carpet

Getty Charlize Theron ‘The Odyssey’ Seoul Premiere

Theron made a style statement by opting for a see-through plastic skirt, black leather gloves, sheer stockings, black heels, and a blue-and-white button-down shirt. She looked incredible, as she styled her hair into choppy waves and kept her makeup natural, letting her outfit steal the show. And it did! Red Carpet Fashion Awards commented on the actress’ outfit, sharing more details about her choice and noting that it was from Tom Ford’s Fall 2026 collection.

Damon also looked smart in a dark gray suit and dark blue button-down shirt. He wore dark brown shoes and a matching belt. In photos, they showed some love to their fans, making heart gestures with their hands.

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Getty Charlize Theron, Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas and Matt Damon

For those yet to watch the film, the synopsis, per IMDb, reads: “After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Calypso along the way.” The film is adapted from Homer’s 3,000-year-old poem, and has a star-studded cast including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Elliot Page.

The film has had tremendous box office success, having “generated $320.5 million domestically and $407.4 million overseas, bringing worldwide ticket sales to $727.9 million,” Variety reports. It will be released in China on August 14, which is expected to skyrocket the ticket sales.

Charlize Theron on Love of Fashion

Theron is often praised for her style and her willingness to take risks with her outfits. Refreshingly, she does not look back on any of her past outfits with regret, instead telling People in a 2023 interview that she embraces all of her choices. “I feel like there shouldn’t be any faux pas,” she said. “I really feel like if you just go by how you feel and how much you love it, then it’s not a faux pas.”

She continued, “I mean, there are a lot of dresses that I know people didn’t like, but I’m like, I looked at myself in the mirror that night and I was feeling myself,” she said. “I feel like I’ve been so spoiled,” she said of her stylist Leslie Fremar. “Man, I am a lucky girl. She’s stuck with me whether she likes it or not.”

Theron is a regular at fashion weeks and is often praised by fans for her incredible fashion choices, including on her most recent look. The actress shared photos on Instagram, along with the caption, “Calypso finally leaves the island… and lands in Seoul.”

Fans reacted to the post, with comments including, “gorgeous,” “you saved the best picture for last,” “Congratulations for your beautiful work,” and “incredible beauty.”