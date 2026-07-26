Kim Kardashian’s Emotional Tribute to Her Late Grandmother Leaves Fans in Tears

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her grandmother today, even if the celebration looks a little different than it used to. On what would have been Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon‘s 92nd birthday, Kim took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the woman she called her safe place.

Kim Kardashian Remembers Grandma MJ on Her 92nd Birthday

Kim’s caption was warm, personal, and completely from the heart. “Happy Heavenly 92nd Birthday grandma!” she wrote.

“It’s only been a week but wow the amount of things I’ve learned about you this week from going through all of your stuff with mom has been beautiful! I thought I knew it all! Makes me respect you and love you more if that’s even possible. Today we celebrate you! I miss you like crazy and I love you endlessly my sweet grandma MJ.”

The post quickly became a gathering place for people who wanted to share in the family’s love for MJ. “You look genuinely happy and at peace in all of these photos,” one fan wrote.

“A true testament to the love your grandmother brought into your life.” Another offered, “Happy birthday, beautiful MJ, may your soul find peace.” A third comment read, “May her strength and soul live on through you.”

One fan brought a smile to the thread with a note of their own. “Grandmas are the best!” they wrote. “Mine is still with us and 92 years young! I feel so lucky to still have her. There’s nothing like grandma’s love.”

The Special Bond Between Kim and MJ

MJ was never just a grandmother to Kim. She was a champion, a mentor and a constant. When Kim shared the news of MJ’s passing on July 16, she described a bond that went far beyond Sunday dinners and holidays. “You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place,” Kim wrote at the time.

She credited MJ with giving her her first job and teaching her the value of hard work. “You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us.”

MJ spent decades in the public eye through “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and “The Kardashians” on Hulu, winning fans who loved her the same way her family did.

She was born July 26, 1934, founded the children’s clothing boutique Shannon & Co. in San Diego in 1980, and passed away peacefully on July 16 at 91.

Kris Jenner Also Celebrates MJ Today

Kim’s tribute was joined by her mother’s. Kris Jenner returned to Instagram today to post, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy. I love you,” with a white heart, drawing 278K likes within the hour.

When Kris first announced MJ’s passing, she described her mother as someone who “taught me everything that truly matters, to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”