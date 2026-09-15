Andrew Walker Is Too Hot to Handle During Shirtless Dance Party Performance

When Hallmark stars came together on Sunday, September 13, in Los Angeles, for the Dance Party to End ALZ, the group of famous figures included hosts Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach, as well as Melissa Peterman, Jonathan Bennett, Sarah Drew, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Paul Greene.

That’s not to mention Andrew Walker, who happened to put on quite a performance during his time on the stage.

Andrew Took the Stage In a Robe but No Shirt

A day after appearing at the event — which “supports the Alzheimer’s Association’s research grant program, raising critical funds to advance scientific breakthroughs,” according to the organization’s website — Walker took to Instagram to share a collection of photos.

One image shows him in pajamas for the themed event and posing like he’s asleep along with DeLoach and Williams, while other shots see him with various Hallmark stars and performers who came together to delight the crowd. The final photo gives the actor’s social media followers a look at how he spent his time on stage, which saw the actor in a leopard print-trimmed robe and no shirt!

Of course, that’s not to overlook the video that Walker also shared with his post. Featuring the actor performing for the eager audience, he struts across the stage while singing Green Day’s “Basket Case.”

“What an incredible night at the Dance Party to End Alz. So much energy, so much love, and an amazing group of people coming together for a cause that means so much to so many,” Walker wrote in the caption of his post. “A special thank you to everyone at the Alzheimers Association, all of the organizers who made this night possible, Hallmark and every single person who donated, shared, showed up, danced and supported the cause. Grateful to have been a part of such a special night. 💜”

He then added, “P.S due to popular demand, tickets for my world tour go on sale soon… 😂🎸🎤”

Although Walker was just being cheeky with that final line, we’re sure his fans wouldn’t object if he actually wanted to put his singing skills to use more often. In fact…

Andrew’s Performance Sparked More Talk of a Hallmark Musical

Hallmark Andrew Walker

Walker’s longtime fans will be able to tell you that he regularly shows off his acting skills while starring in various Hallmark movies. However, his performance at the Dance Party to End Alz offered his admirers a glimpse of his music-related talent. That’s why it prompted hundreds of reactions from his Instagram followers as well as plenty of comments from those who liked what they saw.

“Love seeing you guys have so much fun together for such a worthy cause! ♥️ It makes it even better knowing all that fun is helping make a difference. ✨,” one person wrote in response to Walker’s social media post. The fan then added, “P.S. Sign me up for those pre-sale tickets! 😜 That’s one show I absolutely cannot miss! 🎟️😂”

Despite the fact that a world tour might be a little ambitious at the moment, someone else brought up another idea in the comments, writing, “You are definitely the one for the first Hallmark Christmas musical! 🙏😊”

Frankly, that’s a possibility that Walker has already thought about and is definitely interested in.