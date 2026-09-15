Netflix Is Losing One of AMC’s Best Horror Shows Ever

Each month brings new and disappointing news about TV shows leaving streaming platforms. At least when it comes to Netflix, there is a lot of warning about the shows ready to depart, and the latest is one of the best horror shows AMC has ever created. “NOS4A2” is about to depart the streaming giant.

AMC has a skill for bringing great horror. “The Walking Dead” franchise continues to succeed and gain traction, and “Interview with the Vampire” proved that a hard reset two seasons in is possible and will still keep audiences engaged. “NOS4A2” was a huge success in 2019, and the good news is there’s some time to rewatch or watch for the very first time before it leaves Netflix.

When Will ‘NOS4A2’ Leave Netflix?

Getty SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: Joe Hill, Ashleigh Cummings and Zachary Quinto attend the NOS4A2 Panel during Comic Con 2019 on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

The horror series starring Zachary Quinto is set to depart on Oct. 29, 2026. That is just before Halloween, so make sure you binge-watch it during the scariest month of the year. It’s the perfect vibe as you get to trick-or-treating season.

There are two seasons to binge. Each season has 10 episodes each, which gives you plenty of time before the last day to watch on Oct. 28, 2026.

After it leaves Netflix, it’s not clear where it will go or if it will go anywhere else. It is currently available on AMC+, as the Netflix deal wasn’t an exclusive one, and that’s where it will still be after October.

What Is ‘NOS4A2’ About?

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 01: Atmosphere of AMC show “NOS4A2” booth at Bookcon on June 01, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AMC)

You may recognize the title. At first, it looks like a take on “Nosferatu,” and in a roundabout way, it is. It does involve vampires. Well, sort of. It focuses on a character who feeds on children to sustain his immortal life.

The series itself is based on the novel by horror master Joe Hill. Not only is Hill the son of the legendary Stephen King, but he is the man behind the graphic novel “Locke & Key,” which was adapted into a successful and fun Netflix series. It makes sense, then, that Netflix would license the AMC show from the same mind.

Ashleigh Cummings stars as Victoria “Vic” McQueen, a young artist who learns that she has the supernatural ability to track an immortal man, Charlie Manx. Manx is played by Quinto, and the character feeds on the souls of children, and it’s up to Vic to take down Manx and rescue the victims. Those who he has fed on are deposited into Christmasland, a place that is set up to always be Christmas Day in a village. Manx has created the place, and the No. 1 rule is that nobody can be unhappy.

“NOS4A2” gained mixed responses to the first season, but the second took the story to new heights. The two seasons tell Hill’s tale in full, wrapping up the core storylines. There were a few open-ended stories that could have been explored if there were a third season, but don’t worry about ending on major cliffhangers as you binge this AMC horror.

Sadly, due to the difficult start, the show didn’t quite keep the audience that it needed for AMC to justify a third season. However, there was high praise for Quinto, who excels at every role his plays.