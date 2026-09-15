Netflix Honors Tim Curry with Posthumous Role in New ‘Barbie’ Special

The late Tim Curry will make a posthumous return to the screen when his latest role arrives on Netflix later this year.

Mattel previously announced that the iconic “Barbie in the Nutcracker” is coming to the streamer on September 14, 2026, giving longtime fans a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

In the 2001 classic, Curry lends his voice to the villainous Mouse King, while Kelly Sheridan voices the iconic Barbie.

And now, fans of all ages can discover the magic of Clara, the Sugarplum Princess, and other characters when the reimagined “Barbie in the Nutcracker” animated special arrives on Netflix in November.

Reimagined ‘Barbie in the Nutcracker’ Features Tim Curry’s Voice

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To celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary, Netflix and Mattel teamed up to reimagine the childhood classic.

The new special follows Barbie “Malibu” as Clara, Barbie “Brooklyn” as the Sugar Plum Fairy, and Ken as the Nutcracker. Together, they journey through enchanted lands, rescue the Nutcracker, and face off against the mischievous Rat King.

The reimagined film also features Curry as the voice of the Rat King’s father, a performance he recorded before his death in August. The role will be released posthumously, marking his return to the Barbie franchise 25 years after he voiced the Mouse King in the original film.

Tim Curry Called ‘Barbie in the Nutcracker’ ‘Extraordinarily Clever’

In 2001, Curry talked about being part of “Barbie in the Nutcracker,” calling the film “extraordinarily clever.”

“The idea of ‘Barbie and the Nutcracker’ was sort of extraordinarily clever because it seems to me that if there are two things that a little girl wants to be in this world, it is A. Barbie and B. A ballerina,” the late actor said at the time.

Curry continued, “First of all, I was kind of astonished that she hadn’t, you know, made a movie before because she is a sort of world star. And I thought it was kind of flattering to be in her movie.”

Curry’s instantly recognizable voice made him a fixture of animated television and film for decades. Aside from voicing the Mouse King in “Barbie in the Nutcracker,” he also voiced Nigel Thornberry in “The Wild Thornberrys,” the villainous Hexxus in “FernGully: The Last Rainforest,” and multiple characters across “Dinosaurs,” along with numerous video game and audiobook roles.

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“The Rocky Horror Picture Show””” icon was reportedly set to return in an expanded role in “Stream 2: Sudden Death” months before his heartbreaking passing.

Variety reported in June that the legendary actor was poised to take on a more integral role in the sequel, following his brief appearance in “Stream.” Sadly, Curry passed away before the planned return could happen.

“Tim Curry is someone who has inspired generations of horror fans and filmmakers alike,” director Michael Leavy told the outlet at the time. “From the beginning, we envisioned his character as part of a much larger story within the ‘Stream’ universe. The first film only scratched the surface, and we’re excited to bring him back in a bigger role that audiences will really respond to.”