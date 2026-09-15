Kai Schreiber Stuns in Valentino Dress as She Wins Milestone Model Award

Kai Schreiber turned heads at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards in a vivid chartreuse Valentino mini dress. The striking look featured dramatic sleeves, a cinched waist and a statement jeweled necklace. Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield embraced bold boho fashion while filming in NYC.

Kai Schreiber Made a Bold Valentino Statement

According to Page Six, the 17-year-old model wore the outfit for Friday’s ceremony. She also accepted the Breakthrough Model of the Year award during the event. The fashion moment stood out on the red carpet before she took the stage.

The Valentino dress featured a bright chartreuse shade. Its textured fabric gave the mini dress added visual interest. The voluminous bishop sleeves created the most dramatic part of the silhouette.

A matching fabric sash wrapped around the waist. It pulled the dress in at the middle and added definition to the oversized sleeves. The short hemline then balanced the fuller shape through the top half.

Kai Schreiber Celebrated a Major Fashion Milestone

As reported by Page Six, the Valentino look accompanied a significant moment in the young model’s career. She became the first trans girl to receive the Breakthrough Model of the Year honor.

During her acceptance speech, Schreiber thanked the fashion community for welcoming her. She said she was “so beyond excited” to learn more about fashion and call it her job.

The model also described the award as “surreal.” She credited the women who had paved the way for her in the industry.

“I carry that with me into every room,” Schreiber said.

The Statement Accessories Completed Kai Schreiber’s Look

The jeweled necklace brought another dramatic element to Kai Schreiber’s outfit. The dense crystal design sat high around her neck. It created a glamorous contrast against the bright green fabric.

She also wore sheer tights featuring a floral pattern. The textured hosiery added another layer to the short dress without competing with its vivid color.

A small black structured clutch completed the accessories. Its simple shape provided a darker contrast against the lime Valentino look.

The styling remained relatively restrained elsewhere. Schreiber wore her hair slicked back into a sleek low updo. Her makeup featured neutral tones, defined brows and subtle eye definition.

Naomi Watts joined her daughter for photographs on the red carpet. According to Page Six, the actress proudly posed alongside Kai Schreiber.

An Established Presence in The Fashion World

Schreiber had already established a connection with Valentino before the awards. Page Six noted that she thanked Maison Valentino during her acceptance speech. She credited the fashion house with introducing her to the fashion community.

In a 2025 interview with Interview Magazine, Kai Schreiber had spoken about her ambition to become a supermodel. She said she wanted “to be a supermodel. Period.”

Her Fashion Media Awards appearance offered another major step toward that goal. The lime Valentino dress made sure the milestone arrived with a memorable fashion statement.

The combination of the bold color, dramatic silhouette and jeweled accessories gave Kai Schreiber a standout red carpet look. The award made the evening significant. The Valentino styling made it visually striking. In other news, Julia Roberts debuted new honey blonde hair while stepping out in a chic bow-tie look at Moncler’s stylish Fifth Avenue event in New York.