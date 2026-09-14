Julia Roberts, 54, Debuts New Hair in Chic Bow-Tie Look at Stylish Moncler Event

Julia Roberts, 58, gave fans a look at her new hair color while stepping out in a chic menswear-inspired outfit during New York Fashion Week. The Oscar-winning actress attended the opening of Moncler’s new Fifth Avenue flagship store in a polished black-and-white ensemble. Meanwhile, Carly Rae Jepsen stunned in a vintage-style photoshoot ahead of the release of her new double album.

According to Hello!, Roberts debuted a fresh shade of honey blonde for the occasion. The actress wore her newly colored hair in loose, voluminous waves with a center part.

The new look marked another change for the star, who is famous for her signature auburn curls. Her honey blonde shade offered a softer middle ground between her recent golden hair and her well-known red color.

Julia Roberts Shows Off New Honey Blonde Hair

As reported by Hello!, Julia Roberts attended the Moncler opening night dinner and cocktail party alongside a long list of famous guests. Cher, Anne Hathaway, Serena Williams, Jessica Chastain and Adrien Brody were also among the celebrities at the event.

However, Roberts’ new hair quickly became one of the standout details of her appearance.

The actress has worked with hairstylist Serge Normant for more than three decades. According to Hello!, Normant also styled Julia Roberts’ hair for the Moncler event.

The pair spoke about their close relationship in The Hollywood Reporter’s Beauty Issue in November 2025. Roberts explained how much she trusts her longtime hairstylist.

“Sometimes I do suggest things,” Roberts said, before joking that Normant’s reaction often involves his eyes saying, “No.”

The actress was referring to her occasional ideas about making a dramatic change. She added that those suggestions usually involve wanting to “cut all my hair off!”

Julia Roberts later explained, “I trust Serge so completely that sometimes we don’t even talk about the look.”

Julia Roberts Pairs Her New Hair With a Chic Bow-Tie Look

The actress matched her new honey blonde waves with a sophisticated outfit that put a formal spin on classic menswear.

According to People’s Instagram post, Roberts attended the Moncler Fifth Avenue Flagship Store Opening in style amid New York Fashion Week. She wore a crisp ivory blouse with a black bow tied at the collar.

The bow became a focal point of the monochrome ensemble. Julia Roberts paired the shirt with high-waisted black tailored trousers and a textured black jacket with a subtle sparkle.

The cropped jacket added another layer to the polished outfit. It also created a contrast with the fluid silhouette of her wide-leg pants.

Roberts completed the look with pointed black pumps and a small black clutch. She also wore layered rings and bright red nail polish, which provided a pop of color against the black-and-white outfit.

Her makeup remained soft and natural. Warm, glowy skin and subtle smoky eyes complemented the glamorous waves.

The Moncler event offered the perfect setting for Julia Roberts to debut both her fresh hair color and polished new look. From her glamorous waves to her tuxedo-inspired bow, every detail came together for a striking New York Fashion Week appearance.

In other fashion news, Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress” is returning to auction and is tipped to sell for as much as $300,000.