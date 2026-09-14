‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Suffers Devastating Family Loss

Tori Roloff is mourning the loss of a beloved member of her family.

The “Little People, Big World” alum shared the heartbreaking news Sunday, Sept. 13, revealing that her family’s dog, Murphy, had died.

Tori paid tribute to the family pet in an emotional Instagram post, sharing a photo of Murphy alongside a message about how much he meant to her family.

Tori’s Emotional Tribute

“Our Murphy left us today. 🤍,” Tori wrote. “He was the best dog we could have ever asked for. He loved us better than we deserved. He fit into our family so perfectly and was the best camping dog in the game. Murphy was such a gentle giant and we were so blessed by his calm demeanor and his unwavering loyalty.”

Tori went on to reflect on how difficult it is to say goodbye to pets who become such an important part of a family.

“It’s so hard that we get such a short amount of time with the animals that we love so much. I know that Murphy lived such a great life and I know he loved his family so much,” she shared.

The mother of three ended her tribute with a message to Murphy and a reference to another beloved family pet.

“I love you so much, Murphy, go find Sully! 🤍,” Tori wrote.

The photo included in Tori’s post showed her, husband Zach Roloff and their three children, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah gathered around Murphy.

The family placed their hands together on one of Murphy’s paws.

Tori also took to her Instagram Stories to share images of her beloved pet.

Fans React to the Sad News

Tori’s followers quickly filled the comments with messages of support and condolences following the loss.

Zach’s mother, Amy Roloff, also offered her condolences, writing, “Aww… so sorry. I know how hard that was to let me go. He was a good ole dog, and he’ll be missed. 😔💙🐾..”

Another follower wrote, “Oh Tori my heart is absolutely shattered for you all. Murphy was the best dog and will be so deeply missed. Sending all my love to you and your family.”

Others reflected on Murphy’s place in the family and the memories he leaves behind.

“It truly is hard to so goodbye to a furbaby that has given unconditional love to all of you, grew up with the birth of all the kids, and has been by your side it seems like forever. May all the fond memories of Murphy help carry all of you through the sad days/weeks/months/years,” one person wrote.

Another follower added, “So sorry, Roloff’s. Saying goodbye to our furbabies is one of the most selfless things we have to do. Murphy was loved and he will always be with you.”

Tori and Zach previously starred on the popular TLC show alongside Zach’s parents, Amy and Matt Roloff, and his siblings.

The couple announced in 2024 that they would no longer appear on the TLC series ahead of its Season 25 finale. No additional seasons have aired since then.