What’s on TV This Week? Every New Premiere Happening September 14-20, 2026

The TV schedule is getting busier with September continuing, with new shows and specials arriving across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. This week brings everything from new reality series and documentaries to comedy specials, crime dramas, and a few highly anticipated returning franchises.

Yep, there are quite a few new titles hitting screens between September 14 and 20. Honestly, this is one of those weeks where the streaming schedule alone could keep viewers busy. It seems like there is something new arriving almost every day, although Saturday is giving everyone a much-needed break.

Let’s be real, there’s a lot to keep track of, so here’s the full day-by-day schedule of all the new entertainment coming your way.

Monday, September 14, 2026

“ Adam’s Law ” premieres in nationwide syndication via local CBS channels. Since the series will air at different times and on different channel numbers depending on the market, viewers will want to check their local listings for the exact schedule.

” premieres in nationwide syndication via local CBS channels. Since the series will air at different times and on different channel numbers depending on the market, viewers will want to check their local listings for the exact schedule. “ American Mayhem ” also premieres in syndication. So, the exact channel and airtime will vary by location, so check local listings to find out when it will air in your area.

” also premieres in syndication. So, the exact channel and airtime will vary by location, so check local listings to find out when it will air in your area. “The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza” premieres on Adult Swim at 9:30pm ET.

Monday is kicking off the week with a mix of syndicated programming and late-night animation, giving viewers a few different options depending on what they like to watch.

Tuesday, September 15, 2026

“ Jo Koy: Blue in the Face ” (comedy special) hits Netflix.

” (comedy special) hits Netflix. “ Tommy & Tuppence ” hits BritBox.

” hits BritBox. “A Very Haunted Renovation” premieres on HGTV at 6:00pm ET.

Honestly, Tuesday has a little something for everyone, especially if comedy, mysteries, or home renovation shows are already part of your regular watchlist.

Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Wednesday is one of the busiest days of the week, with several new shows arriving across streaming services and traditional television.

“ Neagley ” hits Prime Video.

” hits Prime Video. “ City of Blood ” hits Hulu.

” hits Hulu. “ Route 187″ and “ Golden Axe ” hit Paramount+.

and “ ” hit Paramount+. “ Great Estates From Above ” hits BritBox.

” hits BritBox. “ The Great American Road Rally: Celebrity Edition ” premieres on The CW at 7:00pm ET.

” premieres on The CW at 7:00pm ET. “Ages of Ice” premieres on PBS at 10:00pm ET.

Yep, there’s no shortage of options here. With seven new titles arriving on Wednesday alone, viewers may have a tough time deciding what to put at the top of their watchlist.

Thursday, September 17, 2026

NBCUniversal Alan Cumming in “The Traitors: New Blood” Key Art

“ The Howard Stern Show” hits HBO Max, bringing the longtime radio personality’s show to the streaming service.

hits HBO Max, bringing the longtime radio personality’s show to the streaming service. “ Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story ” hits Netflix, adding another chapter to the streamer’s “Monster” anthology.

” hits Netflix, adding another chapter to the streamer’s “Monster” anthology. “The Traitors: New Blood” premieres on NBC at 8:00pm ET. The new reality competition brings a fresh (non-celebrity) group of contestants into this world.

It seems like Thursday could be a big night for fans of true crime and reality competition, with two very different kinds of shows tackling familiar territory.

Friday, September 18, 2026

“Jay-Z in 8” hits HBO Max.

Friday has just one new title arriving, with HBO Max adding Jay-Z to its lineup. Let’s be real, after the packed Wednesday and Thursday schedules, a lighter Friday isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Saturday, September 19, 2026

No new shows are premiering today.

That makes Saturday the quietest day of the week, giving viewers a chance to catch up on some of the new releases that arrived earlier in the week.

Sunday, September 20, 2026

Sunday closes out the week with four new premieres:

“ Youth ” hits HBO Max.

” hits HBO Max. “ The Detour with David Chang ” premieres on CNN at 9:00pm ET.

” premieres on CNN at 9:00pm ET. “ American Hostage ” premieres on MGM+ at 9:00pm ET.

” premieres on MGM+ at 9:00pm ET. “Trespasses” comes to the USA, premiering on PBS at 10:00pm ET.

The week ends on a busy note, with new programming arriving across HBO Max, CNN, MGM+, and PBS.

More New TV Is Here

Yep, September is definitely starting to feel like the fall TV season. And as more networks and streaming services filling out their schedules, it’ll only get busier. Honestly, this week’s lineup is especially varied. So viewers have plenty of choices depending on what they’re in the mood to watch.

It seems like the schedule is only going to get busier from here. Which is good news for anyone who has been waiting for more new TV. Let’s be real, the hardest part may be finding enough time to watch everything.