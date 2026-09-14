Netflix Confirms Bold New Remake of the ‘Greatest Western Ever Made’

A Pultizer Prize-winning novel that inspired one of television’s most beloved miniseries is set to be rebooted by Netflix.

The streamer recently announced that plans are underway for a new remake of Larry McMurtry’s 1985 novel “Lonesome Dove,” with the creative team behind the upcoming Netflix adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” running the show.

The Return of ‘Lonesome Dove’

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Back in 1989, McMurtry’s novel was adapted as a four-part TV miniseries for CBS, and history was made.

Thanks to an A-list cast (including Robert Duvall, Tommy Lee Jones, Danny Glover, Diane Lane, Rick Schroder, Anjelica Huston, Steve Buscemi, Chris Cooper and others) and based upon an unproduced screenplay by McMurtry and film auteur Peter Bogdanovich (“The Last Picture Show”), “Lonesome Dove” became a TV phenomenon.

“Lonesome Dove” went on to earn 18 Emmy nominations, riding away with seven wins, becoming what The Telegraph declared to be “the greatest western ever made.”

A ‘Sweeping Odyssey’ Through the American West

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For its revival, Netflix has tapped the creative team of Zoe Kana and Jeb Stuart as showrunners, following their recent adaptation of “East of Eden.”

“The epic drama follows Gus McCrae and Woodrow Call, retired Texas Rangers who embark on one final, perilous cattle drive from the Rio Grande to the untamed wilderness of Montana,” reads the Netflix synopsis, per Tudum.

“Packed with unrequited longing, unbreakable friendship, brutal frontier justice, and an unwavering pursuit of a meaningful life, the sweeping odyssey treks across the American West of the 19th century — and introduces an unforgettable cast of characters along the way.”

A Great American Story

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The creative team behind the upcoming project issued a joint statement.

“After our singular experience on ‘East of Eden,’ we are thrilled to be teaming with Netflix again, along with Teton Ridge Entertainment, to bring Larry McMurtry’s western classic to life,” said Kazan and Stuart.

“We come to this material with love and respect, and can’t wait to hit the trail with Gus and Call and the rest of these beloved characters. Yee-haw.”

“’Lonesome Dove’ is one of the great American stories, and there was no question we wanted to follow Zoe and Jeb wherever they went next,” added Jinny Howe, Netflix head of scripted series, UCAN. “After ‘East of Eden,’ we know exactly what they’re capable of — the depth of character, the sweep of place, the emotional precision. This material deserves that level of care. In their hands, it’s going to be something extraordinary. We’re excited to partner with Teton Ridge to bring this legendary story to life.”

Given Netflix’s status as a premium entertainment destination, bringing a new iteration of “Lonesome Dove” to a new generation of viewers seems to be a no-brainer.

“’Lonesome Dove’ is the kind of story that only comes along once in a generation,” Jillian Share, president of Teton Ridge Entertainment, said. “Its characters, scope, and deeply human portrait of the American West have made it an enduring classic, and we see an extraordinary opportunity to bring Larry McMurtry’s world to a new generation of audiences.”

Casting has yet to take place, and a premiere date has not been set.