HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch September 14-20, 2026

HGTV is getting into a decidedly spooky mood this week. And yep, the regular home and real estate lineup is still very much along for the ride. From familiar favorites to several Halloween-themed additions, there’s a little more going on than the usual renovation and house-hunting rotation.

The biggest change comes Tuesday, when a brand-new series with all the pumpkin vibes makes its debut. By Friday, HGTV is going even further into the spooky season with the return of another fan-favorite eerie series. Honestly, it seems like the network is ready to start creeping into fall programming a little earlier than usual.

HGTV’s Spooky Side is Taking Over

If you’re someone who likes your home renovations with a side of paranormal activity, this could be a particularly fun week. “A Very Haunted Renovation” premieres Tuesday night, bringing a new supernatural twist to HGTV’s renovation lineup.

The series premiere is followed later in the week by “Scariest House in America,” which returns for its third season Friday. That means viewers have more than one chance to mix their usual HGTV viewing with something a little more Halloween-friendly.

Let’s be real, the timing feels pretty perfect for anyone who has already started thinking about the spooky season. And with reruns of “A Very Haunted Renovation” appearing multiple times throughout the week, it seems like HGTV is making sure viewers get plenty of chances to check out the new series.

What Else is Happening This Week on HGTV

The rest of the schedule still has plenty of the programming HGTV viewers know and love. “House Hunters” and “House Hunters International” continue to fill out much of the week, while “Love It or List It,” “Botched Homes,” “Totally ’90s House,” “My Lottery Dream Home,” and “Roast My Rental” also make appearances.

There are also several new episodes spread throughout the week, so there’s no shortage of fresh home searches and renovation projects to keep up with.

Here’s the full HGTV schedule for September 14-20, 2026. (Note: All times are Eastern unless otherwise noted.)

Monday, September 14, 2026

Monday keeps things fairly familiar, making it an easy start to the week for viewers who want to settle in with some classic HGTV programming. The evening is packed with reruns of our favorite home searches before the international house hunting takes over later at night.

6:00pm – 8:00pm: “Love It or List It”

9:00pm – 10:30pm: “House Hunters”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Tuesday is where things get a little more interesting. HGTV introduces a brand-new series in primetime before returning to its usual international house-hunting lineup. If you’re curious about the network’s spooky series, this is the night to pay attention. But if you miss it, reruns are airing later in the week.

6:00pm – 7:30pm: “House Hunters”

8:00pm: “A Very Haunted Renovation” (New, Series Premiere) Season 1, Episode 1: “Welcome to the Haunted House”

9:30pm: “House Hunters International”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 211, Episode 2: “Growth and Ghosts on the Sunshine Coast”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Wednesday brings a mix of renovation disasters, ‘90s TV-inspired design, and more house hunting. The newer series continue to get plenty of room in the schedule, giving viewers several options depending on what kind of home-related chaos they’re in the mood for.

6:00pm: “Botched Homes”

7:00pm – 8:30pm: “House Hunters”

9:00pm: “Totally ’90s House” (New) Season 1, Episode 4: “Attack of the Giant ’90s Tubs”

10:00pm: “Botched Homes” (New) Season 1, Episode 3: “Ratastrophe”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, September 17, 2026

Thursday leans heavily into international house hunting, but there’s still a little spooky rerun earlier in the evening. After that, viewers can settle in for several back-to-back international searches.

6:00pm: “A Very Haunted Renovation”

7:30pm – 8:30pm: “House Hunters International”

9:00pm & 10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 212, Episode 2: “A Family Affair in Scotland and Spain” Season 210, Episode 7: “The Hilversum Gamble”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Friday, September 18, 2026

Friday is easily one of the more interesting nights of the week, especially for viewers ready for Halloween programming. After the usual lottery dream-home reruns, HGTV brings back “Scariest House in America” for its third season.

6:00pm – 8:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

9:00pm: “Scariest House in America” (New, Season Premiere) Season 3, Episode 1: “The Wretched Road Trip Begins”

10:00pm: “Roast My Rental” (New) Season 1, Episode 9: “Glamping Gone Wrong”

10:30pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 279, Episode 5: “Frenemy Houses”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Saturday is once again heavy on “House Hunters,” with a rerun of their Alaska-themed installment kicking off the evening. The new episode arrives later, while a “Scariest House in America” rerun gives the night a spooky finish.

6:00pm: “House Hunters: Grand Alaska”

7:00pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 279, Episode 6: “It’s a Huge Turn On”

10:30pm: “House Hunters”

11:00pm: “Scariest House in America”

Sunday, September 20, 2026

Sunday wraps up the week with a little bit of everything. Renovation programming starts the evening, spooky shows take over primetime, and the night eventually circles back to another new “House Hunters” episode.

6:00pm & 7:00pm: “Renovation Aloha”

8:00pm: “Scariest House in America”

9:00pm: “A Very Haunted Renovation”

10:30pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 279, Episode 7: “The Hamptons Hustle”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”