Brian Hickerson’s Brother, Zach, Speaks Up One Month After He Called 911 for Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere died on August 16, after being found in an apartment complex in Greenville, South Carolina, by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson’s brother, Zach Hickerson. Zach called 911 and reportedly woke his brother, who was at the apartment but sleeping in another room. On Sunday, September 13, the brothers made headlines after an altercation at a bar.

Brian Hickerson’s Brother Zach Hickerson Addresses His Arrest

Brian and Zach were involved in an altercation at a bar in Greenville, South Carolina. Police were called to the scene, and the brothers were handcuffed, TMZ reports.

TMZ obtained a video showing how Brian “picked up a stool at the bar and slung it backward,” sources revealed. The sources also told the outlet that the brothers had been “drinking for hours” before the altercation happened. Brian was not arrested, but TMZ reports that Zach was “highly intoxicated and began yelling profanities.” He was arrested for disorderly conduct. Now, Zach has spoken out about what happened and shared his side of the story.

TMZ reporters interviewed Zach, who has been released from jail. “It’s just super frustrating all that we’ve been through and all the rumors that get started and then people believe them and then they attack as a result of the rumors,” he said. “That’s what (expletive) me off.”

Speculation Surrounding Hayden Panettiere’s Passing

TMZ reports that Zach “complained” about the misinformation online, saying the public “fill in their own holes.” He did not share more about what he feels is untrue, but said he intends to one day. “I’ll clarify eventually,” he said.

In the weeks since the “Nashville” star’s death, there has been much speculation about the circumstances surrounding her passing. On Monday, September 14, law enforcement sources gave an update on how the actress died, saying it was oxycodone laced with fentanyl, TMZ reports.

Brian and Panettiere had a volatile relationship. Brian was arrested for punching the former child star and was sentenced to 45 days in jail in 2021. He was at the same apartment as her when first responders were called, and Brian’s attorney has previously addressed speculation about the investigation.

In a statement to ABC News on August 20, they said: “Hayden’s death remains under investigation, and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed. As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play. Out of respect for Hayden’s loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time.”

Remembering Hayden Panettiere

It has been four weeks since Panettiere passed away, and many miss her. Her father, Skip Panettiere, shared a photo on Facebook on Sunday, September 13. It shows him and his daughter embracing. He wrote no words, but the photo highlights their close bond, and fans praised Skip in the comments.

“There was never denying she is your daughter. Much love and heartfelt thoughts. I hope beautiful memories continue to flood your heart,” a comment reads. “She is so beautiful!!! She loved her daddy; we will miss you, Hayden,” another fan wrote.

A third fan also paid their respects, writing, “My sincere condolences!! What a beautiful picture of you and your daughter!!”