Hayden Panettiere’s Dad Remembers Late Daughter 4 Weeks After Her Passing: PHOTO

Hayden Panettiere’s father, Skip Panettiere, remembers his late daughter four weeks after her passing.

Skip shared a new photo with the “Ice Princess” star to social media on Sunday, September 13.

Missing His Daughter

Skip Panettiere previously shared a touching message to his daughter—who died at the age of 36—on what would have been her 37th birthday in August.

“Happy Birthday my sweet Hayden. Daddy will never stop missing you,” the mourning father shared via social media on Friday, August 21. “I can only hope that you are with Jansen and he has taken you by the hand.”

The beloved actress was found unresponsive inside a Greenville, South Carolina, home just five days before her birthday. The apartment was shared by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach Hickerson—both of whom were present at the time of her passing.

Despite efforts to resuscitate the “Bring It On” actress, Hayden was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” Skip told ABC News at the time.

An investigation into her cause of death is being conducted after preliminary autopsy reports found no signs of foul play.

“The case is under investigation by the Greenville Police Department in conjunction with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office,” a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department said. “The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. An acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call.”

Hayden left behind an 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with ex Wladimir Klitschko.

Remembering Hayden

Skip — who also lost his son, Jansen Panettiere, in February 2023 — was flooded with love and support from friends and fans.

“She was such a smart, sweet, beautiful young woman. I can’t even begin to try to explain the countless hours we spent talking about life and laughing and even arguing at times,” one Facebook friend wrote. “I’ve had relatives pass away and never have I gone through what this loss has done to me. To know that I’ll never get that text again from this angel just kills me. She was 16 or 17 when I first met her and she was just a ball of rapid fire energy in such a beautiful package. She confided in me about so many things and to see so much of it in her book makes me feel so proud of her because she kept so much bottled up inside. Rest in peace Mushroom, Fern, My lovely little stubborn firecracker.”

“Beautiful pic! She certainly was your twin!💔 Thinking of you ❤️,” another added.

A third friend commented, “Beautiful photo. May Hayden rest in the sweetest peace. I will forever remember her running around, us all playing and being carefree kids on 53rd street. Truly cherish those memories!”