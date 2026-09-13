‘The Sandlot’ Star Marley Shelton, 52, Looks Incredible in Bikini & No Makeup While on Vacation

’90s star Marley Shelton is celebrated for her roles in “The Sandlot,” “Pleasantville,” and the 1999 film, “Never Been Kissed,” which stars Drew Barrymore. These days, she is seldom photographed in public, but on Sunday, September 13, new photos of her on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, were published and she looked gorgeous!

Marley Shelton Photographed on Vacation in Mexico

In the photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Shelton was wearing a string bikini. The top is an emerald green color, while the bottom is a shade of light purple. Her hair was tied up and she wore a white and red baseball cap to protect herself from the sun. The publication reports that Shelton was on vacation with her husband, film producer, Beau Flynn, and her two teenage daughters.

Shelton was surprised by some of her earlier fame, including the success of the 1993 film, “The Sandlot.” In an interview with Us Weekly in 2018, she reflected on the film, in which she played the role of Wendy Peffercorn. She said she was “shocked” to discover just how popular it would become. “Initially, people liked the movie but nobody thought it was going to have the legs that it did and become this cult classic. I think it had something to do with it being this very coming of age story,” she said.

She added, “It’s such a fun movie — there are so many great throwback moments. I think it’s still relatable. Something about baseball and adolescence and that simpler time in life, I think people really relate to.”

Marley Shelton Shares Love for ‘Scream’ Film Franchise

Getty Marley Shelton and husband Beau Flynn

Shelton’s more recent roles include the fourth installment of horror franchise “Scream,” titled “Scream 4.” She played the role of Deputy Sheriff Judy Hicks, but in an October 2021 interview with 9Honey Celebrity she revealed that she had auditioned for the original film in 1996.

Speaking of her excitement at being included in the fourth installment, she said, “I’ve always been a big fan of the Scream franchise. I remember when it first one came on the scene, I was a young actor and auditioned for it like all my other peers and it was the hot script in town.” Shelton continued, “And I remember we were all like, ‘Oh my gosh, we have to be a part of this.’ It was something we had never seen before. And it was breaking all kinds of new ground. Sadly, I did not get cast in ‘Scream’ but I got my chance, I got my day, a little bit later.”

She lost the part to Rose McGowan, who played Tatum Riley. “It was the role that Rose McGowan ended up playing. She was brilliant, so funny,” Shelton said. “But she did get killed by Ghostface — and Judy is still here. So far, so good.”

The actress also praised her experience of working with Wes Craven, saying that she felt “honored” getting to work with him and that she had been a “huge fan.” Craven is celebrated for his work, primarily in the horror genre. “He created this whole new world that’s both extremely funny and extremely scary at the exact same time, which tonally hadn’t been done before to that extent. And being self-referential as well, it’s so smart,” she said.