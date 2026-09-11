Fashion Icon Diane von Furstenberg, 79, Looks Incredible In New Swimsuit Photo

Diane von Furstenberg is a celebrated fashion designer and founder of DVF, but on Wednesday, September 9, fans praised her for more than her incredible sense of style as she posed in a black swimsuit at age 79.

Diane von Furstenberg Wows in Swimsuit Photo

Von Furstenberg posted a mirror selfie on Instagram. She is wearing a face mask on her face and posing in a full-piece black swimsuit. Her hair is loose, and she has large bracelets on her wrist. “Getting ready for NY Fashion week! 79 and no filter! OWN IT,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans flooded the post with supportive messages, praising Von Furstenberg for posting an unfiltered photo. “You look fabulous. Great role model for us girls,” a comment reads. “I always say that your generation produced the strongest women. We look up to all of you,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “You inspire! Icon forever and thanks from all women,” “Queen,” “You own it, my dear Diane,” and “You rock always !!! You are my inspiration.”

Diane von Furstenberg Shares Her Thoughts on Aging

Von Furstenberg is a perfect example of someone who ages gracefully, and she has spoken about her age and appearance in interviews.

In an interview with the New York Daily News, von Furstenberg discussed plastic surgery. She had broken her nose in a skiing accident, which had sparked speculation about her potentially cosmetically altering her features. “If I ever had any desire to have plastic surgery, after this week, I know for sure, I would not want it,” she said. “I was so terrified that I would lose my old face.”

Von Furstenberg revealed the doctors had suggested “complete facial reconstruction” initially, but she did not end up needing it. “I don’t want anybody else’s face. I don’t want a younger face, I just want my old face back.” The skiing accident had occurred on the slopes when an unskilled skier had accidentally “plowed” into the left side of her face.

Of her injuries, she said she was “extremely lucky. Yes, I did break my nose, but it doesn’t show.” She also fractured her cheekbone but believed it would not show either. In a powerful statement, she said her face “will not be rejuvenated. It will be the old face” and “that is the best we can hope for.”

Diane von Furstenberg Shares Importance of Empowering Women

Plastic surgery is something she discussed on a separate occasion, with E! News noting in 2014 how she commented on aging without cosmetic help. “I hope I learn a little bit about myself every day. The hardest part of the whole thing is the way I look because with no plastic surgery at my age, it’s not the easiest thing,” she said.

Von Furstenberg is a powerful voice and an inspiration for women. “To empower women is the most important thing,” she said. “I can’t tell you the details that all these girls passed through this period, their lives have been changed forever.”