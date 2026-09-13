Bronwyn Newport Reveals Moment She Knew Her Marriage to Todd Bradley Was Over

Bronwyn Newport is revealing the moment she realized there was no going back in her marriage to Todd Bradley.

Ahead of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 7 premiere, Bravo released a sneak peek that shows Newport having a candid conversation with her mother, Muzzy, about the end of her nine-year marriage.

While Newport had questioned her future with Bradley before, she admitted there was one moment surrounding her 40th birthday that forced her to look at the marriage differently.

“For me, the final straw, I was gonna have a big 40th birthday. Maybe he would remember. No,” Newport tells her mother in the preview. “Ultimately, I realized I’d been by myself in that marriage for a long time, and I had to get myself out.”

Bronwyn Newport Opens Up About Ending Her Marriage

Newport and Bradley confirmed their separation in December 2025, but the new RHOSLC footage offers a more personal look at what was happening behind the scenes as Newport came to terms with the split.

“There has absolutely been a handful of times that I should’ve said, ‘This is the end,’” she admits in a confessional.

The clip flashes back to difficult moments from Newport’s marriage, including previous conversations about infidelity, cheating rumors and feeling “not good enough.”

Still, Newport makes clear that ending the relationship has been emotionally complicated.

“I cry almost every time he and I hang up the phone because I don’t think everybody else understands that there’s a period of time with Todd that I really loved,” she tells her mother. “We’re just not in that period of time anymore.”

When Muzzy asks whether her daughter is officially “done-done,” Newport responds, “I think I have to be.”

At the time the conversation was filmed, Newport said she had not seen Bradley since January and the pair had not yet filed for divorce.

“We haven’t filed. I would kind of like to start that process, but it still feels very raw for me, and I know that sounds stupid cuz I’m the one driving this,” she says.

Bronwyn Newport’s New Chapter Will Play Out on RHOSLC

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The conversation also shows Newport wrestling with what comes next for her family.

She tells Muzzy that her daughter, Gwen, has a complicated relationship with Bradley and worries about him, adding, “I know she worries about Todd and I want them to stay close.”

Newport also acknowledges that she isn’t entirely sure what she wants for herself.

“You know, I have you. Lucky me. And I have Gweny and Logan,” she tells her mother.

Newport and Bradley announced their separation in December after nine years of marriage. At the time, a representative for the couple told People that the decision was mutual and “made with care and respect for one another.”

Now, viewers will get a closer look at Newport navigating the end of that chapter when “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” returns for Season 7 on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 8/7c on Bravo.