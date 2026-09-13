Is Tom Sandoval Joining ‘The Valley’? Everything We Know

Tom Sandoval isn’t ruling out another return to Bravo.

More than a year after “Vanderpump Rules” ended its run with its longtime cast, Sandoval revealed that he would consider joining The Valley, the spinoff already populated by several of his former castmates and longtime friends.

The possibility comes as “The Valley” prepares for another cast shakeup. Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez recently announced they won’t return, leaving two openings in an ensemble that has already welcomed former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent.

So, is Sandoval actually joining the show? Nothing has been announced, but for the first time, Sandoval is publicly saying he would be interested.

Tom Sandoval Says He’s ‘Open’ to Joining ‘The Valley’

@usweekly Would you watch Tom Sandoval on ‘The Valley’? The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum tells Us whether or not he’d join the Bravo franchise. ♬ original sound – Us Weekly

Sandoval addressed his potential future on the series while speaking to Us Weekly at the Celebrity Travel Lounge presented by Travel By Pete on Saturday, Sept. 12.

“I mean, I think I would be open to it,” Sandoval told the outlet when asked about potentially joining “The Valley.”

He doubled down when asked again, saying, “I think I’d be open to it.”

That is not confirmation that Sandoval has joined the cast, and Bravo has not announced him as a cast member. But his answer leaves the possibility firmly on the table.

There is also a natural connection between Sandoval and the existing group.

Sandoval told the outlet that he remains close with several members of “The Valley,” naming Zack Wickham, Jesse Lally, Jason Caperna, Janet Caperna, Luke Broderick, Jasmine Goode and Schwartz.

“I’m cool with all of them,” he said. “You just don’t see me around a lot because, at this point, you know, I like my privacy.”

Sandoval also said he and Schwartz remain close, revealing that he recently spent time with Schwartz and his girlfriend, Kiana Carroll, at his home.

‘The Valley’ Cast Has Already Added Familiar ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Faces

Sandoval joining “The Valley” wouldn’t exactly take him into unfamiliar territory.

The series launched with several people connected to “Vanderpump Rules,” including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute. Taylor left after Season 2, while Lala and Schwartz joined the cast for Season 3.

The latest uncertainty surrounding the cast came after Booko and Sanchez announced Sept. 1 that they were leaving the series.

“We will not be returning to ‘The Valley,'” the couple wrote in a joint statement. “We’re incredibly grateful for this experience but our priority is protecting our peace and our family. We are fully committed to each other and our beautiful children.”

Their departure does not mean Sandoval will take their place. As of now, there has been no announcement connecting the two developments beyond the timing of Sandoval’s comments.

Still, Sandoval’s willingness to join adds another intriguing possibility to a cast that has increasingly blurred the line between “The Valley” and the original “Vanderpump Rules” group.

For now, the answer is simple: Sandoval has not joined “The Valley,” but he is officially open to it.