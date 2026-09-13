Evan Roderick Marries Hallmark Actress in Gorgeous Greek Wedding

Evan Roderick is a married man! The Hallmark Channel star opened up to People on September 13, 2026, about his August wedding to actress Dion Karas, whose credits include Hallmark’s “Time For Him to Come Home For Christmas” in 2022 and this year’s “The Stars Between Us,” co-starring Sarah Drew.

The real-life Hallmark couple wed on August 22 in Loutraki, Greece. People reported Karas spent her summers there as a child and that the three-day wedding celebration included a ceremony at her family’s hometown church, a reception at their home “overlooking the Ionian Sea” and a pool day when everyone hung out and relaxed.

Evan Roderick Says He Couldn’t Take His Eyes Off Dion Karas From the Moment They Met

Roderick, 31, and Karas, 34, told People of their wedding destination, “The most important thing to us was having our friends and family all together in this special place. We really wanted to create a setting where they could experience Greece in its truest form; a classic large celebration eating, drinking, and dancing!”

Karas told the outlet, “Over the last few years, (Loutraki) has become a very special place for both of us, and felt like the perfect spot to join our friends and family to celebrate. Last year Evan was baptized Greek Orthodox, and it has since become a place he calls his second home.”

Roderick, who has appeared in more than a dozen Hallmark movies including 2025’s “Providence Falls” three-movie event, sweetly told People about the moment he met his new bride, in 2022, when she was working at a restaurant owned by one of his friends.

“I remember the first moment I saw her: She was wearing this incredible blue denim jumpsuit, and I couldn’t take my eyes off her,” Roderick recalled. “I eventually asked my friend if he’d introduce me to her under the guise of a team shot. I repeated this request several more times that evening, hoping that she would catch my drift that I was interested in her. She didn’t. By the end of the night, I realized I was just going to have to build up the strength to ask her out. I did, and the rest is history.”

The couple got engaged two years later, in October 2024, with Karas subtly announcing their happy news by posting a blurry pic of her engagement ring, and another of them happily embracing, with her captioning the photos, “10/19 heart is full!! thank you for being you ♥️”

Roderick proposed with a custom ring from Cavalier Fine Jewelry in Vancouver, while they were on a road trip to New Haven, Connecticut, the couple told People. But the proposal came one day earlier than he planned. Karas explained that she decided to get bangs “right before the trip” and, not loving how they turned out, she a “meltdown” after margaritas.

“Evan proposed when we got back to our hotel, expressing that regardless of the highs or lows, we would do it together,” she recalled. “I cried, we laughed — very us — and the bangs eventually grew out. It was perfect.”

Back in February, Roderick told Swooon that he’d “never been more nervous in my life.”

Evan Roderick Called Dion Karas His ‘Wife’ in February

Hallmark Evan Roderick and Amy Groening in Hallmark’s “Because of Cupid.”

While promoting his most recent Hallmark movie, February’s “Because of Cupid,” Roderick actually referred to Karas as his “wife” and to life as a “married man.” It’s not clear if the couple may have married earlier in Canada, where he hails from, before their big wedding in Greece.

When Swooon asked him about his Valentine’s Day plans, he said, “I can’t drop the ball because my wife’s birthday is February 15th. So it’s like, I gotta make the 14th special, and now I’ve got two days in a row celebrate.”

The outlet then asked what makes him swoon and he answered, “That’s a hard question. I don’t know. My wife. My wife makes me swoon, but if it was 2015, Jennifer Lawrence, probably. But that’s about it. No more. I’m a married man.”

The couple appears to have honeymooned in Puglia, Italy. On September 13, Karas posted a series of photos and videos of them enjoying the beautiful seaside town.