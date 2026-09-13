Zendaya Debuts Gorgeous Hair Transformation During Outing in Brooklyn

Zendaya is one of Hollywood’s hottest talents right now, but she is also an incredible style icon. On Sunday, September 13, photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed the “Dune” actress walking in Brooklyn, looking gorgeous as ever, but also debuting a striking new look.

Zendaya Undergoes a Stunning Hair Transformation

The photos show Zendaya, who competed on “Dancing with the Stars” Season 16 in 2013, wearing a bright red blouse and cream trousers. She carried a cream handbag and completed her look with black shoes. But the most striking part of her look was her hairstyle transformation, and the shorter hair, styled into a curly pixie cut, looked incredible!

The Daily Mail reports that she was photographed walking to the Japanese restaurant Rule of Thirds in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood. Joining the former Disney star for the outing were her “Euphoria” castmates, Hunter Schafer and Alexa Demie.

Zendaya Discusses Importance of Taking Care of Her Hair

Zendaya has gorgeous curly hair and has experimented with it in the past, but she’s also experienced a few self-proclaimed “hair nightmares.”

“On the first season of the Disney Channel’s ‘Shake It Up,’ heat-styling destroyed my hair,” she told People, MadameNoire reports. “I was only 14 years old, and I didn’t know how to protect my hair, so it took over two years to grow it back, which really sucked!”

Zendaya revealed the importance of proper hair care, the products she uses to protect and moisturize her curls, and how she avoids heat styling. “Day-to-day, I wear my hair as natural as possible to minimize damage,” she said. “To define my curls, I use a blow dryer with a diffuser attachment and Chi Styling Cream Gel, which helps me crunch my curls up.”

The Challenges of Embracing Fame

Zendaya’s star is on the rise, and there is little she can do without being noticed. “After the last Spider-Man and the last season of Euphoria, there was a visceral change [in attention],” she told Elle in a 2023 interview.

“Before, I could get away with going places and getting in and out. But in Boston [last spring], I would end up going right back home, because it was really overstimulating,” she said. “Everybody would go hang out at a bar or something, and I’d be like, ‘I’d love to, but I think I could ruin everybody’s night. Because it’s just not going to be fun once I’m there.’”

It is not surprising that Zendaya was noticed while walking the streets of Brooklyn, but she doesn’t enjoy drawing attention to herself. In a “Dune: Part Two” moderated talk in September 2024, she said she was a shy child. “I was a shy kid, always have been, and so this part isn’t natural — that is a huge reason why fashion became important to me because it became like armor to pretend to go out and do the job,” she said, Elle reports.

She continued, “I would like to be a person and for people to see me as that first. I don’t necessarily know if I want or can handle all [the fan attention] or want [that]—some people, that’s part of it, they enjoy the power that comes from it, and I don’t know if that’s for me.”