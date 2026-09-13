Gorgeous Jessica Alba & Lookalike Daughter, Honor, Enjoy a Day & Night Out Together in NY

The stunning actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba has enjoyed a day and night out with her lookalike daughter, Honor, in New York City.

Alba, 45, and Honor, 18, spent the day of Saturday, September 12 enjoying the US Open Women’s final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The final was won by Russian-born Kazakhstani player Elena Rybakina. She defeated the Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka over three sets by a score of 6–4, 5–7, 6–2.

Then, on the evening, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a night on the town in the Big Apple, with both of them dressed to impress.

Alba, the star of movies like Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” and comedy sequel “Little Fockers,” took to social media to share pictures of her and Honor’s day and night together with her fans and followers.

Jessica Alba & Her Daughter Look Like Twins

Jessica Alba shared the pictures of her day and night in New York City with her daughter, Honor, with the 21.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of two photographs in which the pair epitomize the term “fashionable.” In the first image, taken at the US Open, Alba and Honor wore the classic tennis color white. Specifically, per InStyle, Alba’s outfit comprised a pretty strappy white sundress with white kitten heels, a dusty blue sweater tied around her waist, and a black handbag. Honor wore a pale blue halter maxi dress with a plunging neckline, a double waist tie, a white sweater draped over her shoulders, and black flats and sunglasses to complete her look.

Lykke Li’s 2008 track “Little Bit” plays over the post and the caption on it simply reads, “Day & night with my girl.”

As is the case with everything Alba uploads to Instagram, her fans and followers loved it. They flocked to the comments section of her post to have their say on it.

Alba’s Followers Love the Snaps of Her With Her ‘Mini Me’

Getty Jessica Alba.

The comments section of Jessica Alba’s post is flooded with messages from her fans and followers who loved to see her enjoying spending time with her daughter, Honor.

One of Alba’s followers commented, “Your mini me!”

Another follower wrote, “🙌❤️🙌 double gorgeousness 😍.”

Someone else said, “Jessica Alba aged like a fine wine! Our forever crush! 😍”

“When you say your girl. I legitimately can not tell if that’s a friend of your, your sister, or your daughter,” proclaimed one Instagram user.

Similarly, someone else noted, “Bellas, you look like sisters 😍.”

Last but not least, another individual commented, “The Queen and her princess ❤️.”

Alba has been absent from both the big and small screens since 2024. Her last credit was the action thriller film “Trigger Warning” that year. However, if you’re keen to see her return to acting, there’s plenty of good news for you. She will appear in several projects in the near future, including the biographical sports drama movie “Maserati: The Brothers,” the action thriller movie “The Mark,” the drama movie “A Tree Is Blue,” the mystery thriller television series “Confessions on the 7:45,” the action movie “Incógnito,” and the fantasy rom-com remake “13 Going on 30.”

We can’t wait to watch all of them. Per People, Honor is set to study English and Film Studies at Yale, so maybe she’ll follow in her mother’s acting footsteps one day.

Jessica Alba’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.