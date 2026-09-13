SEE: Meghan Markle Shares 1st Moments from New Life in the Cotswolds After Return to U.K.

Meghan Markle took to Instagram on the morning of Sunday, September 13 to share the first glimpses of her and Prince Harry’s new life in the Cotswolds after their big move back to the U.K.

Ahead of the move, Harry stepped down from his role on the board of an African wildlife charity.

Meghan made a splash on the Hallmark Channel with her films “When Sparks Fly” and “Dater’s Handbook” in 2014 and 2016. She was also known in the television world for her role as a regular on the USA legal drama “Suits,” which she wrapped in late 2017.

The update consisted of several short clips showing the family frolicking in their new locale. Meghan showed her excitement to be back in Harry’s homeland by placing emojis of the British flag and a heart. The first one showed Meghan and Harry strolling hand-in-hand. The pair were understandably dressed in jackets, as the region tends to get chilly by late summer.

The next video showed a warm fire crackling, while the next showed the Duchess stomping through a rain puddle. In another clip, Princess Lilibet adorably riding her tricycle with a baby doll catching a ride in a tiny seat on the back, as her brother Archie raced by her on the tranquil path.

Also seen was a black dog running through the gorgeous natural surroundings, and Prince Harry sitting in a rowboat with the children.

Prince Harry is Planning an Upcoming Appearance in the U.S.

Prince Harry will visit the U.S. for a major appearance at the annual meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative which is scheduled to begin September 22, People reports.

Chrissy Teigen, Bill Nye, and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman are also on the guest list, the mag notes. People also says in another recent report published on September 10 that those close to Harry and Meghan consider King Charles’ edict that Harry and his family will live in the country as “private citizens” to be unrealistic.

“They are public figures,” People says the source pointed out. Despite Harry’s status as the King’s son, King Charles issued a public letter that stated, “In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”

Sources close to the pair pointed out that the mere issuance of such a letter proves the idea that they can be treated as “normal” is not workable.

Meghan & Harry Moved Back to the U.K. in Late August

Getty Prince Harry & Meghan Markle visit Australia in 2026.

Meghan and Harry’s decision to move their family back to the U.K. after spending around 6 years living in California’s ritzy area of Montecito was confirmed by People on August 19. Just days later, the family made their return.

The report confirmed the pair had enrolled their children in a U.K. school for the fall term, seeming to indicate their plan is to stay in the country long-term.

It noted they will keep ownership of their house in California, as well as a vacation home in Portugal. The exact location of their new U.K. home, which will be a private, non-royal residence, is being kept top-secret, per the mag, which also notes the identity of the children’s school is a secret as well.

The outlet points out the couple gave up their royal estate known as Frogmore Cottage, which is located around half a mile south of Windsor Castle. The home was a gift from Queen Elizabeth to the pair back in 2018, and they lived there for a few years before being asked to leave by King Charles in 2023.