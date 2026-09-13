Former Disney Star Gets Emotional About Role in Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Ever After’

Former child star Christy Carlson Romano has opened up about being part of the first-ever Disney and Hallmark movie collaboration this holiday season. Romano joins Hallmark queen Lacey in “Holiday Ever After.” It was surreal for the “Even Stevens” star, who wasn’t sure that acting was in the cards for her anymore.

Christy Carlson Romano Speaks Out on Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Ever After’

Taking to Instagram, Romano shared a promotional photo for the film. The actress used her caption to let fans know just how much it meant to be part of “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.” Romano got very candid in her caption on the social media post.

“i haven’t been on a set since 2019. part of me had quietly made peace with the idea that i might never act again. so this feels a little surreal to share… i’m in Holiday Ever After along with the incredible Lacey Chabert and it’s the first ever @hallmarkchannel and @disney movie, and yes, it takes place at disney world. 🥹,” she began his caption.

Romano went on to add, “the little girl who grew up on the disney channel, who thought that chapter was closed for good, got to step back in front of that castle and act again. i cried more than once. 🖤 i cannot wait for you to meet Nicole this holiday season. premiering Nov 28, Thanksgiving weekend, on hallmark channel. more soon…” the starlet wrote.

Lacey Chabert hopped into the comments to leave a red heart emoji for her co-star. Fans also had words for Romano. “Oh you deserve that Hallmark x Disney securrity girl,” one fan said.

Another fan expressed, “So excited for you to return to the screen! We missed you!” “Can’t wait to watch you in a movie again!” gushed a different fan.

Several fans issued congratulations and excitement for the actress and the film. Many fans made it clear they “can’t wait” for this new Christmas movie to hit the small screen in November.

What Else to Know About ‘Holiday Ever After’

The synopsis for the romantic movie reads: “A woman’s perfect Disney World Christmas turns chaotic when she finds her awful blind date staying next door. As their families’ paths keep crossing, holiday magic sparks unexpected feelings.” Chabert plays the woman, Lindsey, and Romano plays her sister Nicole.

Hallmark hunk Travis Van Winkle plays Chabert’s leading man Philip. The cast also includes Richard Kind, Bryce Durfee, Taegen Burns, Asher Alexander, and “The Sandlot” alum Patrick Renna in a special cameo appearance.

For the first time, Hallmark filmed at Walt Disney World. In a sneak peek at the film, Lindsey and Philip are talking near Echo Lake, which is all decked out for the holiday season. Lindsey opens up about looking for a Christmas ornament that is a tradition she had with her mom. Philip offers to help and places Christmas Mickey ears on Lindsey for inspiration.

“Holiday Ever After” premieres Thanksgiving weekend on Saturday, November 28, on Hallmark. The network’s annual Countdown to Christmas begins on Saturday, October 17, with “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story.”