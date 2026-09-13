Netflix Confirms ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ Has Wrapped Production Ahead of 2027 Debut

Mystery Inc. is one step closer to returning to our screens. The streamer has officially confirmed that production on its upcoming live-action series, “Scooby-Doo: Origins,” has wrapped up.

The project will reimagine how everyone’s favorite mystery-solving mutt and his famous friends first came together. It is currently scheduled to premiere worldwide on Netflix in 2027.

The series also comes with one major first for the popular franchise. Instead of relying entirely on animation or CGI for its title character, Netflix has cast a real Great Dane to play Scooby.

‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ Is Bringing Mystery Inc. Back To Live Action

Netflix confirmed the production milestone on September 13. The series had been filming in Atlanta after production began earlier this year.

“Scooby-Doo: Origins” will follow a younger version of the gang before they become the team audiences know. McKenna Grace plays Daphne Blake, while Tanner Hagen takes the role of Shaggy Rogers. Velma and Fred will be portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson and Maxwell Jenkins, respectively. Paul Walter Hauser is also part of the cast in an undisclosed role.

Beyond the four central characters, the ensemble has continued to grow with André Benjamin, Cathy Moriarty, Sara Gilbert, Bruce McGill, and several others joining the series. Netflix, however, is keeping many of their roles secret for now.

Showrunners Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg are executive producing alongside Greg Berlanti and others, while Toby Hayne directs the premiere. An exact 2027 premiere date has not yet been revealed.

Scooby-Doo Will Be Played By A Real Great Dane

The humans on the team aren’t the only ones receiving a live-action makeover this time. Netflix revealed in June that Scooby himself will be portrayed by a real Great Dane, a first for the franchise.

The streamer even released an early teaser introducing the puppy. The footage showed Scooby wandering through the woods before eventually encountering Hagen’s Shaggy and ending up in the arms of his future best friend.

This decision to use a real dog separates “Scooby-Doo: Origins” from earlier live-action versions of the franchise, which used CGI effects to bring Scooby to life. Netflix has described its canine star as the first real-dog Scooby-doo in franchise history. The puppy will also wear the character’s familiar teal collar as the series explores the beginnings of his friendship with Shaggy.

‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ Changes How Mystery Inc. First Meets

For this new show, Netflix is building a new origin story around the case that brings Shaggy, Daphne, Velma, and Fred together.

The story begins during Shaggy and Daphne’s final summer at camp. The longtime friends become involved in a strange mystery surrounding a lost Great Dane puppy that may have witnessed a supernatural murder. They eventually cross paths with Velma, whom Netflix describes as a pragmatic and scientific local. Fred arrives as the strange new kid, completing the group that will eventually become Mystery Inc.

As they investigate the mysterious murder, the case threatens to expose secrets belonging to each of the teenagers. Netflix has described it as the frightening mystery that ultimately brings the gang together for good.

The story also changes some familiar relationships from the start. Shaggy and Daphne already know each other when the story begins, while Velma and Fred enter their lives as the mystery develops.

This project marks the first live-action “Scooby-Doo” television series in the franchise’s more than 50-year history. Since its debut, “Scooby-Doo” has expanded across numerous animated series, theatrical movies, and direct-to-video films.