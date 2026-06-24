Everything We Know About Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ Series So Far

It’s been 57 years since the first-ever episode of “Scooby-Doo: Where Are You?” introduced CBS audiences to mystery-solving teens Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, Shaggy Rogers and their loveable, talking Great Dane, Scooby-Doo, in 1969.

The beloved Hanna-Barbera animated series has, in the decades since, seen dozens of interactions, both animated – such as direct-to-DVD installments, like 2001’s “Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase,” and, more recently, Warner Bros.’ “Scoob!,” in 2020 – to live-action adaptations like James Gunn’s now-iconic “Scooby-Doo” feature film (2002) and its fan-favorite sequel, “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.”

Now, Netflix is reviving the beloved characters for their first-ever appearance in a live-action series with “Scooby-Doo: Origins,” a fresh, new take on the franchise set to hit the platform in 2027.

While fans could still be waiting a full year for the mystery of the new series to unravel, here’s every clue we’ve been able to find (so far) about the cast, concept, and debut of “Scooby-Doo: Origins.”

What Will ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ Be About?

In the past, remakes, reboots and real-life adaptations of “Scooby-Doo” have, for the most part, built upon the pre-existing relationships between the core characters of Mystery Inc.

Photo by Warner Bros. “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

Netflix’s “Scooby-Doo: Origins” series will take a different approach. This time around, the story will explore how the gang originally met, and the inciting incident that ultimately led to their foundation of their supernatural sleuthing.

According to Tudum, the new series “will follow Shaggy Rogers (Tanner Hager) and his old pal Daphne Blake (McKenna Grace) during their final summer at camp.”

While there, “the teens become embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have witnessed a supernatural murder. With help from the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma Dinkley (Abby Ryder Forston) and the strange but ever-so-handsome new kid Fred Jones (Maxwell Jenkins), they set out to solve the case that’s pulling them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all their secrets.”

The streaming giant added that, unlike previous adaptations, “Scooby-Doo: Origins” will “explore the terrifying case that first brought Mystery Inc. together.”

Who Will Be Playing the Mystery Inc. Gang in ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’?

While we won’t have a full cast breakdown until closer to its unspecified 2027 release date, Netflix has already revealed the actors who will be portraying the iconic members of Mystery Inc. in “Scooby-Doo: Origins.”

19-year-old McKenna Grace, known for her roles in major franchises like “The Hunger Games” and “Ghostbusters,” officially joined the production in the role of Daphne Blake in February.

While Daphne, previously portrayed on screen by actresses like Sarah Michelle Gellar, has been evolved from a “damsel in distress” to a martial artist over the years, it remains to be seen how she, or any of the core characters, will be conceptualized in the new production.

Daphne’s 57-year stint in the “Scooby-Doo” franchise has also been defined by the character’s relationship with pragmatic (if unofficial) leader of the group, Fred Jones, who’ll be played by 21-year-old actor Maxwell Jenkins in the upcoming Netflix series.

Known for his roles in projects like “Sense8” and “Reacher,” Jenkins’ version of Fred – previously portrayed in live-action by Freddie Prince Jr. – Jenkins’ version of Fred will be a relative newcomer to the group, throwing his leadership status into question.

While Fred has been seen as the de-facto leader of Mystery Inc. in the past, it’s more often bookish and sharp-witted Velma Dinkley – to be played by Abby Ryder Fortson – who proves to be the real mastermind of the group.

Fortson, an 18-year-old actress known for her role in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” films, will have big shoes to fill as she steps into the role previously portrayed by Linda Cardellini and Hayley Kiyoko.

Rounding out the core four will be 21-year-old Tanner Hagen (“Be Careful What You Say”) as the perpetually hungry and often cowardly Shaggy Rogers, reprising the role previously portrayed in live-action by Matthew Lillard.

For the First Time Ever, a Real-Life Dog Will Play Scooby-Doo

Joining the cast of “Scooby-Doo: Origins” as the gang’s titular canine character will be – for the first time ever – a real dog. A Great Dane puppy, to be exact.

While Netflix is being particularly secretive about the real-life dog’s identity, the platform is also being tight-lipped about whether or not Scooby will be able to talk as he’s been able to since his 1969 conception.

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In the teaser trailer, the puppy merely whimpers and pants before being scooped up into the arms of Hagen’s Shaggy, suggesting that this may be the first time fans see a non-verbal Scooby-Doo on screen.

That being said, Emmy-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”) has also joined the project in an undisclosed role, potentially hinting that he’ll be voicing the pup.

Hauser will, regardless, be joining the principle cast alongside Rusty Schwimmer (“The Pitt”), Peter Macon (“Kingdom of the Apes”), Maxwell Simkins (“Shifting Gears”), Jona Xiao (“The Pitt”), Dani Deette (“FBI: Most Wanted”), Elysee Sanville (“72 Hours”), Alex Isles (“Normal with a Capital N”), Avery Kristen Pohl (“General Hospital”), Pamela Mitchell (“1883”), Ross Kimball (“Masterminds”), Sara Gilbert (“The Connors”), Wynn Everett (“Chad Powers”), Sauriyan Sapkota (“Midnight Club”), Bruce McGill (“Reacher”) and Sherilyn Fenn (“Twin Peaks”) on the still incomplete cast of “Scooby-Doo: Origins.”

When & Where to Watch ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ in 2027

According to Tudum, Netflix is set to “unleash” “Scooby-Doo: Origins” sometime in 2027, though an exact release date has not yet been announced.

That being said, the planned eight-episode season – which began filming in Atlanta, Georgia this April – will likely drop in its entirety, as opposed to following a weekly release schedule.

That’s all we’ve uncovered so far, but be sure to check back in for further updates on Netflix’s “Scooby-Doo: Origins” as they become available.