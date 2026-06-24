Inside HGTV’s Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s Renovated NYC Estate

HGTV favorites Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent purchased a gorgeous Greenwich Village estate in 2021, after previously living in the home from 2013 to 2016. Shortly after completing renovations in 2023, the couple parted ways with the property for a second time.

“We couldn’t stop thinking about the apartment, believing we were meant to live there…we were able to create the home of our dreams,” Brent told Architectural Digest in 2023.

Nate and Jeremiah in NYC

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The pair opened their doors to Architectural Digest, showing off the impressive renovation project that was selected to better fit their design style.

“What’s different about it from when we lived here the first time is the floor, and the railing,” Nate explained of the entryway to the home. “But the floor always drove us crazy, it was never the floor that we would’ve picked. This is the floor we always wanted, it’s antique Spanish, concrete tiles, I think they’re 200 years old.”

The couple — who share daughter Poppy Brent-Berkus, 11, and son Oskar Michael Brent-Berkus, 8 — admit that “nothing in [their] life is formal.”

“This is the family room, this is where we watch TV at night. This is where we hang out when we entertain. Actually people come down here and it’s really, really nice,” Berkus shared. “The funny thing to me about this family room is that we designed and drew these bookshelves, and had them put in. They were painted by the people that bought the apartment, a dark Navy. And we painted them back to a light color, because even though this is our kind of family space, and cozy space, we really like it bright.”

Brent explained that he and Berkus “have two very different design styles.”

“We found something together that really feels like the truest extension of our style together. And I’m really excited about it,” he added. “This space is the perfect representation of that.”

Despite designing the perfect home to fit their lifestyles, Nate and Jeremiah ultimately sold the property shortly after completing their renovation.

The couple listed the three-bedroom home for $19 million in 2024, shortly before Brent joined Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” according to Crain’s New York Business.

Move to Portugal

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The couple said goodbye to New York City (part-time), and hello to farm life in Portugal.

“I am Portuguese, my parents are Portuguese,” Brent said during a home tour with Architectural Digest in May. “My mom always talks about stories of coming back here and living here someday.”

“It’s usually me with the crazy ideas,” Berkus added, revealing that the move to Portugal was entirely his husband’s.

While they love the slower pace of life that their Portuguese ranch allows, the pair revealed that they only plan to spend up to four months a year in the European country.

“What’s beautiful is hearing my kids run down a pea-gravel path on their way to have a piece of cake warm out of the oven at Gijo’s, which is what they call my mother,” Brent said.

He added, “In New York, I get up early and go, go, go. Here, I sleep a little longer. I like the nights. It’s the most beautiful time of quiet.”