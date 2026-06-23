Tarek El Moussa Praises Wife Heather and Ex Christina After Father’s Day: My ‘Greatest Gift’

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa received praise for being a family man after calling his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, and ex-wife Christina Haack, his “greatest gift.”

Tarek’s Compliment

In a Monday, June 22, Instagram post, the “Flip or Flop” alum praised the two most important women in his life.

“The greatest gift I could ever receive is two women who believed in my vision and built it with me,” he wrote over a video with the ladies during a past appearance on the “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

He captioned the clip, which was set to Michael Jackson’s hit “Billie Jean,” “I think we can all agree that I have good taste in women 😎”

Christina showed her appreciation by liking his post.

Fans flooded the comment section of his post with praise for the “Flipping El Moussas” alum for showing his children a “healthy” co-parenting relationship.

“The best part is you are raising 2 children together and they are being raised seeing this healthy parental relationship 👏👏👏” one fan wrote, referring to daughter Taylor and son Brayden, whom he shares with Christina.

“Wow that’s amazing that you can acknowledge them both for what they have done. 🫶🏼” another fan wrote.

A third chimed in, “I truly hope that other parents will learn from them! I got lucky in that after some time, my parents get along great but obviously that doesn’t always happen.”

“What a respectful post including both because they are so deserving 👏👏👏” yet another follower added.

“An inspiration. Hats off to Heather for being humble and kind,” replied another.

Tarek’s Father’s Day

Tarek’s post came just one day after he celebrated Father’s Day. (In addition to Taylor and Brayden, Tarek shares son Tristan with the “Selling Sunset” star.)

“To my hubby- Happy daddy’s day. We all love you so much!” Heather captioned a photo dump shared via Instagram on Sunday. “Thank you for working so hard for us every single day. I love raising the kiddos with you. You really are such a fun dad and you show up, and that’s what matters and counts. Love you Xoxox bunny.”

Christina — who has become best friends with the Netflix star in recent years — responded, “Happy Father’s Day @therealtarekelmoussa and to all the dads!”

Tarek was married to Christina from 2009 until their divorce in 2018. They welcomed two children together and starred on HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” for years. Following their divorce, they continued to film their hit renovation series until 2022.

While Christina moved on with “Wheelers Dealers” star Ant Anstead, welcoming a son, Hudson, in 2019, Tarek met the Netflix star that July.

Despite a rocky start, the trio has grown incredibly close over the years. Christina and Ant ultimately divorced in 2021.

“So basically I was seven or eight months pregnant with Hudson,” Christins recalled of the first time meeting Heather during a joint YouTube Get Ready With Me last month. “Tarek texted me that he was coming to get the kids and he did not tell me that Heather was coming over. It was like a random day… I probably would have at least put on this amount of makeup to look presentable when I’m meeting you for the first time. He just like shows up with you there!”

Heather laughed, “He’s like, ‘Here’s my new little toy.'”