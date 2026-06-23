‘America’s Got Talent’ 2026 Live Recap & Spoilers – Week 4 Auditions

Another night of auditions on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 tonight on NBC. We have another set of acts ready to take the stage for the “AGT” judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara. It will be a jam-packed night of performances, as we find out what other acts will be moving on to the next round and which acts will be sent home on “AGT” 2026. Find out with us during our “America’s Got Talent” 2026 live recap.

Auditions Continue Tonight on ‘AGT’

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Three weeks of auditions are complete. We saw more acts take the stage last week on “AGT” Season 21. Now, it’s time to see even more acts take the stage on “America’s Got Talent” tonight. We also get to see if the judges will hit the Golden Buzzer for any of these acts tonight.

We do know at least one Golden Buzzer will be handed out, thanks to the sneak peek above from NBC. Mackenzie Sol impresses the judges so much that one of them will hit that Golden Buzzer for him tonight on “AGT” Season 21. We find out tonight, so follow along with our live recap below!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

June 23 Live Recap – Week 4 Auditions

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Olivia Befus

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She is 17 years old and comes out with her dog. Olivia said she’s always had pets since she was young. The stage is set up as her bedroom, and they do tricks together. The dog is whispering to her, dancing, jumping, and having fun together. The judges and audience seem to love it, but then she brings out a second dog, who definitely can get some height!

Judges’ Reactions: Sofia said she is so good, and she did a great job. Howie said she inspired millions, and it was beautiful. Mel B said the dogs are clearly enjoying themselves and that melts her heart. Simon said those dogs are very hard to train. She has a real gift for this.

Results: It’s four yes votes, so she is moving on to the next round!

James & Marina

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They are mentalists and had that connection from their very first date. There is something special there, and they don’t know where it came from. They have Mel B join Marina for this performance. Mel B covers her eyes, and James goes out to the audience to gather items from them. He holds them in his hands, and she guesses what they are while blindfolded. She even picks a parking ticket and tells the numbers on the ticket. Mel B asks, how are you doing this? They then have Terry walk around and gather some items from the audience since someone else is doing it. We see a card trick with Simon, but then we get to the box of goodies that Terry gathered. They were covered, but James pulled them out one at a time, and she guessed them all right, including a dollar bill and the serial number on it.

Judges’ Reactions: Mel B said she was right next to her and this is one of her favorite acts this season by far. Howie said it was amazing. Well done and well performed. Simon said everyone is going to be watching this, wondering how they did it. It was brilliant.

Results: It’s another four yeses, as they are moving on to the next round!

Brook Lynn on ‘America’s Got Talent’

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She said she is a little nervous, but so excited to be on “America’s Got Talent” 2026. Brook Lynn is from the Netherlands and has never done anything like this before. It’s the biggest crowd she’s ever performed for. She is trying to work past her nerves, that’s for sure. She definitely starts a little shaky, but as it goes on, she seems to gain more confidence and strength in her voice. Brook Lynn can definitely sing!

Judges’ Reactions: Sofia said she loved it and loved her and the song. Mel B said she closed her eyes, and it sounded like she was in her happy place, and her voice sounded so beautiful. Howie said it was haunting. It was open, warm, and beautiful. Simon said he hopes this boosts her confidence. She has great range and confidence.

Results: Four more yes votes, as she is moving on to the next round!