‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 Spoilers: Week 4 Acts Performing Tonight

We have another night of auditions on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 tonight on NBC. We will see more acts take the stage tonight on “AGT” 2026. It will be another night of performances, but which acts will be taking the stage in hopes of earning a Golden Buzzer? We have Week 4 details for “America’s Got Talent” 2026 tonight below in our “America’s Got Talent” spoilers.

‘AGT’ Season 21 Week 4 Acts

We had the third week of auditions last week on NBC. Now, we are back with the fourth week of auditions on “AGT” Season 21. It looks like we will see 15 new acts take the stage, with all of them hoping to get the judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — to give them enough “yes” votes to move on to the next round. Check out the Week 4 acts auditioning on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 right here.

1. Brook Lynn

NBC

Brook Lynn is a singer from the Netherlands. She was shy growing up, so she wouldn’t sing for anyone. She then took lessons and became more comfortable performing in front of others.

2. Micah Bean

NBC

Micah Bean is a singer from Colorado Springs, Colorado. You look at him and think country singer. However, he happens to be the lead vocalist of a deathcore band named Cobalt Mountain.

3. James & Marina

NBC

James & Marina are a mentalist duo who competed during Season 17 as Mind2Mind. He is from the UK, and Marina is from Ukraine. They made it to the deliberations on Season 17, but didn’t get past that.

4. Olivia Befus

Play

Olivia is a dog trainer from Midland, Michigan, as seen in the sneak peek video that NBC released. She started out training her pet goldfish, hamster, and parakeet. Then she moved on to training her two dogs to perform agility, tricks, high jumps, and frisbee work.

5. Patrox

NBC

Patrox is a German-Brazilian professional dancer. He is best known for his viral comedy stunts, “Mr Sus” skits, and dance battles. He won ProSieben’s “Masters of Dance” in 2018.

6. Mr. Hammerhand

NBC

He was a record-breaking act during Season 18. However, he never made it past the auditions that season. Now, he is back for another go at it.

7. Hagino Lizardman

NBC

Hagino is a novelty act from Japan. He is known for his detailed impressions and storytelling. He is known for his impression of the last Chicken McNugget and a dad who uploads all of his material to TikTok.

8. The Hissy Kits

NBC

The Hissy Kits are a novelty act from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. There are two humanoid American Shorthair cats named Scotch and Whiskey. The duo released their first album, “Just Add Meows,” in January 2026.

9. Kyle Johnson

NBC

Not much on Kyle, but he is a novelty act. It looks like he has the puppets attached to him for some dancing.

10. Mackenzie Sol

NBC

Mackenzie is a singer from the United Kingdom who now resides in Las Vegas. He auditioned for the British iteration of “The X Factor” in 2007 at the age of 4! He then got into acting before becoming a Top 20 finalist on Season 22 of “American Idol.”

11. Grant Parsons

NBC

Grant is a novelty act from Seattle, Washington. What does he do on “AGT” Season 21? He happens to cover songs by slapping his neck to make the beat.

12. Bird & Byron

NBC

They are an indie rock and soul duo based in Nashville, Tennessee. They have released singles and music videos. The guys also have a pretty good following on social media already.

13. Madlyn Tallent & Malachi Martin

NBC

Another duo here, as we have this acoustic duo from Tennessee. They perform together around the Eastern Tennessee and Smoky Mountain Regions.

14. Herwan Legaillard

NBC

Herwan was a sword swallower who made it into the Semifinals of Season 18. His act combines acrobatic and aerial skills with his arsenal of swords, delivering an eye-popping performance.

15. Ruben Roldan

NBC

Roldan is from Spain. He had his left leg amputated after a tractor accident when he was 9. He then channeled his resilience into parkour, having achieved multiple Guinness World Records

Catch all of these acts tonight at 8/7c on NBC, as Week 4 of “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 kicks off.