Love Island USA Season 8 Episode 17 Recap For Sunday June 22, 2026: The Ladies Casa Amor

Welcome to Day 17!

First things first: safe travels on that flight to “Fiji” Love Island fans—may your connection be smooth!

Friday night’s episode kicked off Day 1 of Casa Amor in absolute, unhinged fashion. With the secondary Casa villa situated literally around the corner from the main house, production set the stage for maximum paranoia.

The boys spent their first night diving headfirst into temptation, while the original girls received a 12-man care package courtesy of host Ariana Madix to even the playing field.

10/10 Vibrations and “Default” Relationships

The episode opened by throwing viewers right back into the immediate aftermath of the boys’ midnight arrival at Casa Amor. Surrounded by fresh bombshells Amora, Parmida, Tierra, Alannah, Jaiden, and Sydney, the original men wasted no time shedding their villa baggage. Corbin, currently coupled up with Kenzie, confessed his immediate head-turn to the cameras.

“Casa Amor is just… the vibe is different,” Corbin said in his confessional. “These Casa women 10/10…”

The most reckless behavior of the night belonged to KC. After spending the week fighting with Aniya over his hidden attraction to Sol, KC completely cut the cords, ending his first night locking lips with bombshell Tierra, who made her intentions explicitly clear. KC then used his confessional to completely rewrite his relationship history.

“With Aniya, we were, like, a couple by default,” KC said. “But I can’t compare apples to oranges, you know? I like both of their vibes.”

Tierra made sure to secure her bag, checking in to ensure KC was fully open to abandoning Aniya before they headed to sleep.

The Official Day 1 Casa Amor Sleeping Arrangements:

Parmida & Caleb

Sydney & Bryce

Alannah & Zach

Jaiden & Corbin

Amora & Sincere

Tierra & KC

The Glam Room Debrief

LOVE ISLAND USA — “Week 4 ” Episode 818 — Pictured: (l-r) Trae Taylor, Chaten “Chay” Nehra, Gal Tshnieder, Ronnie Gunte, Corey Sawyer Jr, Kyle Greene, Ryan ten Hulscher, Dylan Wrona, Chandlar Wilson — (Photo by: /Peacock)

Back at the main villa, the morning energy was thick with running mascara and residual anger. The original girls woke up completely hollowed out after watching the giant fire pit TV monitor broadcast their men getting thoroughly danced and kissed on by the Casa arrivals.

“I feel like I’m beautiful, then I feel like I get s— on,” Kenzie said, “Like, I thought we had a good connection.”

Trinity stepped in reminding her: “He’s a man, don’t let that ever diminish your beauty.”

The conversation in the mirrors, however, remained bleak. Kenzie bared her soul to the cameras, stating, “I’m just so sick of putting my energy into guys that suck.”

Melanie, talking about Sincere’s circular behavior, “Me and Sincere went through something already but this is like a new level.”

The sorrow quickly transitioned into an official pool party text alert, sending the women to the glam room to armor up for the incoming male bombshells.

Our morning kicks off with the ladies receiving a text!

“Girls your casa Amor experience starts right now. Today you’ll be having your very own pool party in the villa so please go and get ready!”

Down the road at Casa, Sincere admitted to the boys that he couldn’t get Melanie out of his head, though he justified his straying eye by claiming he owed it to the new girls to give them the exact same chance he gave Sol. Zach and Sincere then actively encouraged KC to continue exploring, with KC stating he refused to “sabotage” his experience by assuming Aniya was sitting around waiting for him.

Ariana’s Drop-Off: 12 In, 6 Out

LOVE ISLAND USA — “Week 4 ” Episode 818 — Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Melanie Moreno — (Photo by: /Peacock)

The afternoon took a spectacular turn when host Ariana Madix strutted through the front doors of the main villa to gather the girls at the fire pit. After checking in on their broken hearts, Ariana dropped the ultimate numbers game twist.

“If you’re moving double speed, why not double your options?” Ariana smiled.

Ariana revealed that 12 brand-new men were officially arriving by yacht to audition for the girls’ affections—but there was a catch. By the end of the night, the girls had to collectively execute a mass dumping, cutting the roster in half so only six men would earn a bed in the villa.

Because the secondary villa is right around the corner, the original boys were forced to watch from their balconies as the yacht pulled up to drop off the new male competition.

Narrator Iain Stirling perfectly captured the brutal disparity of the casting call: “12 new boys are arriving at the Villa and for some of them, this is the beginning of a magical Love Island journey. For others, well, they’ve had a nice day on a yacht.”

After a high-pressure afternoon pool party and a series of mandatory “chemistry tests,” the original girls formed a committee and selected the six men allowed to unpack their bags: Corey, Chay, Gal, Ronnie, Dylan, and Carl.

Photo Booth Kisses and Real Tears

As the nighttime villa party got underway, the emotional cracks between the two villas began to mirror each other. Melanie and Aniya snuck away to the yellow couches to confess their underlying misery despite the influx of new male models.

“Should we just say it together?” Aniya whispered. “I miss my man.” They said in unison

Melanie says, torn between the fun of the new boys and her loyalty to Sincere. “This is cool. I like this experience… me and Sincere were good before he left. But then I saw that clip and I’m like, ‘s— is this happening again?’ Are you telling me something and then you’re gonna do the opposite?”

But while Sincere and KC are busy rationalizing their experiences down the road, Bryce completely broke down. Talking with Sincere on the Casa deck, Bryce admitted he felt massive hesitation about committing to the bombshells.

In a shockingly raw confessional, Bryce actually burst into tears over how deeply he missed Trinity—completely unaware that back at the main villa, Trinity was currently inside the neon photo booth locking lips with new bombshell Corey.

“It’s just tough because it’s like, you know I was, like, excited to come here and be open to new experiences,” Bryce said to the cameras. “But Trinity… she makes me feel special. I just really like her, you know?”

The lines are officially drawn. The boys are moving at hyper-speed, the girls are taking their revenge and Bryce is crying into his hands. Day 2 of Casa Amor is bound to bring the entire infrastructure down.

Love Island USA airs Sunday through Tuesday, and Thursday through Friday at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.